First Dallas ISD Students Start In-Person Classes

Monday, certain Dallas ISD students will return to the classroom for in-person instruction for the first time in months.

Based on leveling out of Dallas County COVID-19 cases and a downward trend, the district will open school doors specifically to students moving to a new campus starting Monday. Other students who have opted to take in-person classes will return a week later on Oct. 5.

That group of students includes pre-kindergartners, kindergartners and students moving from elementary school to a new middle school or middle school to a new high school.

The option of an early start for those students is only offered to students transitioning to a new building.

The district recently released a new dashboard that allows parents to monitor COVID-19 positive cases across the district. Parents can see information by facility, ZIP code and trustee district.