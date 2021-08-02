Duncanville ISD Welcomes Students Back to Class

Monday is a big day for Duncanville ISD.

The district is bringing all students back to class fully in-person, with no virtual options this year.

According to district leaders, the learning and social and emotional needs of students are best served in person. They also say this will help take the burden off teachers who have been balancing both in-person and virtual classrooms for the past year and a half.

As a thank you for their hard work, full-time district employees will actually be getting a $2,500 one-time payout this November. This includes teachers and staff like bus drivers, food service and custodians.

Those employees will be even busier again this year, keeping up with the safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The district has implemented a "Safe Return to In-Person Instruction & Continuity Plan” which includes the following safety measures on campuses throughout the district:

Students and staff members wear are encouraged to wear face coverings at school and on the bus. It is not a requirement but will be recommended

Temperatures will be checked routinely based on campus/facility protocols

Desks spaced out 3 feet when possible to allow for social distancing or desk/face shield made available

Efforts must be made by campuses and student organizations to socially distance large groups of students and stakeholders in assemblies, common area, practices, etc.

Facilities will be e-misted nightly with sanitizing spray

Classrooms will be equipped with handheld e-misters and sanitizing spray for sanitation during the day

Students will be required to routinely use hand sanitizer and wash hands throughout the school day

Laptops and devices will be sanitized regularly

School buses will be cleaned and sanitized daily and equipped with hand sanitizer

When it comes to COVID-19 cases, the district states that campuses will continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms through the campus clinics and school nurses.

Students will not be required to complete the daily screener but anyone with symptoms is asked not to attend school.

All students with symptoms or exposure will be tracked and followed up with by the campus nurse. Nurses will be required to maintain a daily health log to track symptoms.

You can access Duncanville ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard for the latest information.

Additionally, healthy meals for students will be offered every day to students at no cost due to a USDA guidance for this school year only.

The last day of school for the 2021-2022 school year for Duncanville ISD will be May 25.