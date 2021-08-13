Designing an Easier Back to School Routine

It can be tough getting everybody out the door on time for school and work, and that's where some organization skills can help.

Jessica Carrillo, a professional organizer and owner of A Charming Home in Dallas, says how a space is designed reinforces good habits that make getting into a routine easier.

Here are some of her tricks for getting that done.

"If you have a space designated as a drop zone for backpacks or masks or keys, for paperwork that needs to go out of the house in the morning and you reinforce that is where things go, you're creating this really good habit of everything you need being right where you need it when it's go time," Carillo said.

And for keeping younger kids on time and on task, she recommends a clock.

"You can use clocks with different sections of the day marked out in colors. so, this purple time of day is when we're gonna do our homework. Then we're going to transition into this green section where we're gonna get ready for bed; gives them a way to keep track of time," she said.

Getting into the back-to-school routine takes time. Add in working from home, and the stress level can go up. Carrillo suggests letting a few things go.

Start with an honest evaluation of priorities and see where you can simplify.

"What does your beauty routine look like? What does your wardrobe look like? what does cooking mean to you? Is it something that's important to you or not so much?" she asked. "Once once you pinpoint those areas where you're willing to step back a little bit and you value time over whatever that things are more, then you can start decluttering the things that relate to that task. Hitting the easy button and doing meal kits if having that would give you a little more time for something else and alleviate the stress of cooking."

