Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair to Help Thousands of Students

More than 6,700 students registered to get free school supplies ahead of an eventual start to a delayed school year

By Larry Collins

This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the 24th annual Mayor’s Back to School Fair will look very different.

The annual event was two days this year: Walk-up school supply distribution Thursday and drive-thru Friday.

“This year, we have more need than ever in our community,” Mayor Eric Johnson said. “COVID-19 has wrought havoc on our lives and on the routines of our children.”

Because of new social distancing norms, many of the resources offered in years past will not be available this year.

Johnson said they wanted to focus on school supply essentials and items such as hand sanitizer.

“The people of this great city have a long history of helping their neighbors during difficult times,” Johnson said. “This is yet another example of our city's generous spirit on full display in the middle of an unprecedented global pandemic.”

