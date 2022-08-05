Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair Returns In Person

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is gearing up to host the 26th annual Mayor's Back to School Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Fair Park.

The event provides Dallas students and families who pre-registered for the event with essential school supplies, valuable services, and other resources free of charge.

For the first time since 2019, the fair will be held fully in person. The last two years have been through either a drive-through or hybrid walk-up format due to the pandemic.

"It is great to be back in person," said Johnson. "This is a great event but it's at its best when people can actually be together in person, it's also convenient to be indoors given the temperatures - we're pretty happy about that too."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Johnson said this year will be especially crucial due to inflation and rising costs. He also highlighted a record-breaking increase in school supply costs that's happening right now.

Supplies will be limited and handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, so many lined up early.

Families are gathering for the Mayor’s Back to School Fair at Fair Park! 🎉 About 10,000 students pre-registered to get free school supplies, haircuts, vision/dental checks — you name it. We’ll have live coverage on @NBCDFW at 11am! @Johnson4Dallas pic.twitter.com/d0crk9H9T8 — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) August 5, 2022

The fair is open to all pre-registered families who live in the city of Dallas and/or attend a Dallas ISD school, grades Pre-k through 12th. Families needed to meet certain income requirements and the federal poverty level guidelines in order to qualify to register.