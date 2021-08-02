dallas isd

Dallas ISD Students Return to Classrooms

By Larry Collins

NBC 5 News

Five Dallas ISD schools return to school Monday with all students back in classrooms for in-person instruction.

Maple Lawn Elementary, H.I. Holland Elementary School at Lisbon, Edna Rowe Elementary School, Thomas J. Rusk Middle School and Boude Storey Middle School start a new school year with the "School Day Redesign" calendar. This calendar model will run from Aug. 2 through June 23.

“We’ve been preparing things from the instructional side, but additionally from the social/emotional side,” Holland Elementary School principal Shanieka Christmas-McDonald said. “Just preparing new systems on campus, designing small group instruction in creative and innovative ways that we can meet the scholars’ needs but make learning fun."

The majority of campuses and students will have a base calendar with school starting Aug. 16 and ending May 27.

The remaining 41 schools will have an intersession calendar with school starting Aug. 9 and ending June 23.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

dallas isdeducationback to school
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us