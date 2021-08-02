Dallas ISD Students Return to Classrooms

Five Dallas ISD schools return to school Monday with all students back in classrooms for in-person instruction.

Maple Lawn Elementary, H.I. Holland Elementary School at Lisbon, Edna Rowe Elementary School, Thomas J. Rusk Middle School and Boude Storey Middle School start a new school year with the "School Day Redesign" calendar. This calendar model will run from Aug. 2 through June 23.

“We’ve been preparing things from the instructional side, but additionally from the social/emotional side,” Holland Elementary School principal Shanieka Christmas-McDonald said. “Just preparing new systems on campus, designing small group instruction in creative and innovative ways that we can meet the scholars’ needs but make learning fun."

The majority of campuses and students will have a base calendar with school starting Aug. 16 and ending May 27.

The remaining 41 schools will have an intersession calendar with school starting Aug. 9 and ending June 23.