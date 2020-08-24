dallas isd

Dallas ISD Student-Athletes, Parents Protest Delay of Fall Sports

The district announced last week it would delay fall sports by at least two or three weeks

By Jack Highberger

NBC 5 News

Dallas ISD student-athletes and parents rallied outside the district’s headquarters Monday, protesting the recent decision to delay the start of fall sports activities – chanting “let them play.”

Last week the district announced it would delay sports by at least two to three weeks due to concerns over COVID-19.

“We need to play, we need the exposure, every opportunity counts,” said James Madison senior wide receiver Jayleen Record, who has committed to play football at SMU.

Back to School

NBC 5 tracks how North Texas schools tackle the return to the classroom during a pandemic.

return to school Aug 3

The List: North Texas School Districts Delay Return to Classroom in Favor of Online Learning

Zoom 9 hours ago

Zoom Outage That Affected Virtual Learning at Some North Texas Schools Is Over

The vast majority of student-athletes in attendance were football players, many of whom argued that without football many students would feel less motivated academically. Meanwhile, parents argued that taking away organized athletics actually exposes student-athletes to different risks.

“My concerns are if all of these athletes are left to their own devices that they will go to indoor gyms that are not monitored or they are going to fields and parks that aren’t supervised by trainers or coaches,” said Shannon West, whose son is a football player.

Dallas ISD said it was “aware of the protests” but did not issue a formal statement. With the delay of fall sports activities, it’s likely multiple football, volleyball and other fall sports games will be canceled.

This article tagged under:

dallas isdDallascoronavirusback to school
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us