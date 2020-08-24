Dallas ISD Student-Athletes, Parents Protest Delay of Fall Sports

Dallas ISD student-athletes and parents rallied outside the district’s headquarters Monday, protesting the recent decision to delay the start of fall sports activities – chanting “let them play.”

Last week the district announced it would delay sports by at least two to three weeks due to concerns over COVID-19.

“We need to play, we need the exposure, every opportunity counts,” said James Madison senior wide receiver Jayleen Record, who has committed to play football at SMU.

The vast majority of student-athletes in attendance were football players, many of whom argued that without football many students would feel less motivated academically. Meanwhile, parents argued that taking away organized athletics actually exposes student-athletes to different risks.

“My concerns are if all of these athletes are left to their own devices that they will go to indoor gyms that are not monitored or they are going to fields and parks that aren’t supervised by trainers or coaches,” said Shannon West, whose son is a football player.

Dallas ISD said it was “aware of the protests” but did not issue a formal statement. With the delay of fall sports activities, it’s likely multiple football, volleyball and other fall sports games will be canceled.