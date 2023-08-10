Dallas ISD school turned into Candy Land to welcome students

Teachers and staff at Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School spend Thursday twisting paper into trees and stapling oversized candy pieces onto walls.

"It gives them, like, something instead of the boring walls," pre-k teacher Charle Abor said. "Candy Land!"

That's the theme of back-to-school decorations at the school that goes all-out every year to make the hallways come alive.

"Art is not really my thing," Abor said laughing as she stapled a Candy Land rainbow trail. "But we gettin' there!"

"The entire 5th grade section is licorice trees," 5th grad math teacher Arlette Martinez said stapling twists of different colored butcher paper to the walls and ceiling. "It's all candy. It almost seems like you're in a wonderland! I feel like I'm in some kind of enchanted forest here down this hallway."

"It literally brings happiness," Principal Crystal Cavitt said. "Curb to classroom...our teachers, our students know that they're gonna get at least 4 to 5 smiles before they even make it to their classroom teacher."

The purpose of transforming the hallways is to get students excited for the new school year. It's a sugar high that doesn't require a dentist.

"I love, love, LOVE Candy Land! I still play it with my kids. We have game nights on Fridays," Cavitt said. "I'm very competitive!"

"I've never actually gotten to play the actual game Candy Land," Martinez said. "We're probably going to have to buy a Candy Land board for the classroom."

Dallas ISD starts classes on August 14.

'It's gonna be a great year," Martinez said.