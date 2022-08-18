Dallas ISD Pushes Recruitment for Bilingual Teachers Beyond State Lines

Bilingual teachers have become one of the most sought-after talents, with the Dallas Independent School District pushing its recruitment efforts beyond state lines.

This particular force of teachers is important for diverse cities like Dallas. According to Dallas ISD officials, more than 70% of their students are within the Hispanic community. That's why they've created a robust program that offers classroom instruction in both the students' home language and English.

"It is not only our focus, but also a priority to ensure that our classrooms are fully staffed with not just highly qualified teachers, but also those that carry the bilingual certification," said Diana Castaneda, manager of DISD teacher recruitment. "That can also create connections and build strong positive relationships with our students. It's important for our teachers to not only to be able to communicate with our students, but as well as our families. Our parents are dearly important to us."



The number of English language learners in the state also continues to grow. Texas schools have struggled to keep up over the years and the pandemic made that worse.

"Overall, bilingual recruitment has been a priority for not just Dallas ISD but we would say all across the nation, given the teachers national shortage that we are currently faced with," said Castaneda.

Despite the ongoing teacher shortage, Dallas ISD has come a long way in hiring teachers this year. Officials say at the beginning of the last school year, the district had nearly 700 teacher vacancies.

Currently, they're 99% staffed, with a huge crop of new bilingual teachers added to the forces.

"We're very proud to not only serve as one of the largest school districts, but we also boast one of the largest bilingual dual language programs in the nation,” said Castaneda. "And so for that, not only do we seek to recruit more bilingual teachers, but also sustain and retain those that are currently in our classroom."

But they're still looking for nearly two dozen bilingual teachers. Oftentimes, the district has to think outside of the box.

DISD’s recruitment department has recruiters that focus specifically on finding those dual language teachers, honing in on Spanish-speaking countries in places like Central and South America. The district even hired very qualified teachers out of Spain recently.

This fall, the recruitment team plans to travel to Mexico to connect with people who have already started the certification process with the Texas Education Agency, as well as recruit more potential candidates.

"Dallas ISD sponsors H1-B and J1 visas. We are one of the only public school districts in the state of Texas with a J1 visa designation,” said Castaneda. "We are working diligently not just with our Mexico candidates, but as well as all other international applicants, to ensure that we're guiding them through the process as they work towards attaining certification. And finally reaching the milestone of being a teacher with Dallas ISD."

Texas requires all teachers to have a bachelor’s degree and to pass several of certification tests.

For ESL and bilingual teachers, they must take four to five tests that can last several hours long, each at a cost.

But districts like Dallas ISD have been offering extra money and support to form a pipeline for new teachers.

There's a $2,000 hiring bonus for all teachers, plus an additional bonus of up to $5,000 dollars for anyone with bilingual certifications. Salaries start at $60,000.

"Yes, bilingual teachers are highly needed in Dallas ISD. But we are also ensuring that not only are we recruiting, but we're recruiting also with the intention to reward them for their certification area," said Castaneda.

The district is even waiving certification fees for those who still need to get certified.

"Not only do we offer highly competitive incentives and a salary, but we also offer free tuition through our Dallas alternative certification program. So for those that are still working towards certification, or are career changers, Dallas ISD is the best place for them to start their education as a teacher," Castaneda added. "We technically are waiving all program fees for anyone who is interested to come into our classrooms within the bilingual certification area."

Meantime, Fort Worth ISD has also targeted bilingual teachers in Mexico for recruitment this year, so the competition for talent is real.