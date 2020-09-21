Dallas ISD Band, Drill Teams, Cheerleading Begins Monday

On Monday the Dallas Independent School District is expected to complete the third and final stage of its phased-in process of bringing athletic and extracurricular activities back on campus for the fall competition season.

Students who participate in marching band, drill team and cheerleading will be able to practice for the first time in the 2020-2021 season Monday. Practices must be held outside, according to the Dallas ISD, organizers must adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the practices will follow a “small group instruction” model that will aim to keep participants from gathering in one large group in one place at the same time.

Already this month, fall sports athletes could begin practicing – football, cross country, golf, swimming, team tennis and volleyball varsity practice began practice and conditioning on Sept. 8, and sub-varsity (9th grade and junior varsity) began on Sept. 14.

The Dallas ISD announced the phased-in schedule once Dallas County Health and Human Services noted that COVID-19 numbers were improving, and changed the county’s status from Red to Orange.