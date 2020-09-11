Community Adopts Carrollton-Farmers Branch Teachers as They Head Back Mid-Pandemic

When the living room becomes the classroom, it’s hard not to feel an extra dose of gratitude for the men and women dedicated to teaching kids.

“For our district, everyone in the district did three weeks remotely. So the parents got a feel for, okay this is what really happens. This is what the teachers are trying to manage,” said parent Amanda Jules.

Connected through a Facebook group, Jules and parent Dawn Ramos discussed a plan to use an initiative used in several districts in the spring to adopt a senior to benefit Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s staff.

Monday, they launched a group encouraging people in the community to adopt a teacher, counselor, teacher’s assistant or custodian to shower with love during a stressful time.

“I hope that all of our staff realize that they are supported. They are seen, they are heard, they are loved regardless of the situations that they have to be in right now,” said Jules.

Each staff member who signs up has submitted a wish list, many of which have started with crucial PPE.

They’re also asked about favorite restaurants and treats.

Friday, Creekview High School teacher Camille Hulsey said a box of chocolates and some toys to take home to her cat were just what she needed after figuring out how to handle both in-person and virtual learning for the first time.

“It’s just kind of a little boost to know that everyone out there is rooting for you. It just means a lot,” said Hulsey.

As of Friday nearly 500 staff members had been adopted, but there were still more than 100 on the list waiting to be claimed.

Jules and Ramos said they plan to keep taking names as long as teachers are interested.