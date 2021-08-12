Cedar Hill ISD

Cedar Hill ISD Students Return to Classrooms

CHISD is one of the districts under Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ emergency order requiring masks to be worn by all students, staff and visitors in schools.

By Larry Collins

Thursday, Cedar Hill ISD students go back to school for in-person instruction.

CHISD is one of the districts under Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ emergency order requiring masks to be worn by all students, staff and visitors in schools.

Superintended Gerald Hudson joined the leaders of Lancaster ISD, Duncanville ISD and Desoto ISD in releasing a joint statement about the mask mandate.

“We thank our communities for doing their best to lessen the spread of COVID-19. We are confident by making health and science-based decisions together, we will emerge from the latest chapter of the pandemic safely,” the statement said.

While students who don’t wear their masks cannot be suspended, they could face a number of measures including a parent/teacher conference.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Cedar Hill ISDDallas Countyeducationback to school
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us