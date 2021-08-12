Cedar Hill ISD Students Return to Classrooms

Thursday, Cedar Hill ISD students go back to school for in-person instruction.

CHISD is one of the districts under Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ emergency order requiring masks to be worn by all students, staff and visitors in schools.

Superintended Gerald Hudson joined the leaders of Lancaster ISD, Duncanville ISD and Desoto ISD in releasing a joint statement about the mask mandate.

“We thank our communities for doing their best to lessen the spread of COVID-19. We are confident by making health and science-based decisions together, we will emerge from the latest chapter of the pandemic safely,” the statement said.

While students who don’t wear their masks cannot be suspended, they could face a number of measures including a parent/teacher conference.