Cedar Hill ISD, Chartwells Launch ‘Longhorn Lunches To Go'

The Cedar Hill Independent School District and its new Child Nutrition vendor, Chartwells, are finding new and innovative ways to meet the community's needs with "Longhorn Lunches to Go."

Starting on Monday, August 10, Chartwells will begin a meal delivery service for children under the age of 18 at the following locations, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

  • Hanger Apartments, 201 South Clark Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
  • Legacy of Cedar Hill Apartments, 720 North Joe Wilson Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
  • Ramsey Park, 1313 High Pointe Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Scholars will receive two breakfast meals and two lunch meals on Mondays.

On Wednesdays, scholars will receive three breakfast meals and three lunch meals.

"We are so grateful for Chartwells' innovation and flexibility as we find ways to provide for more CHISD scholars," said CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson.

Participants do not need to show any documentation and the meals are available to any child within Cedar Hill city limits. There will be three buses with one Chartwells employee on each bus to distribute 150 meals each day at each site.

This program adds to the already popular "Grab & Go Meals" Program that continues at Plummer Elementary (Door #3) and Cedar Hill High School (Door #14) on Mondays and Wednesdays.

