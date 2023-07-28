Camp prepares elementary students for morning announcement news team

At Garden Ridge Elementary in Lewisville ISD, soon-to-be fifth graders will tell you they're nervous to come back for their last year before middle school.

"The work is probably going to be really hard," said student Sarie Lozano.

One of the bright spots though brought them back to campus before summer was even over.

Meet the staff of Gator News: all kids who worked and auditioned to host the morning announcements on broadcast in every classroom around campus.

"Maybe people are going to walk up to me and like, 'You're on the Gator News!'" predicted student Jackson Schwigert

They gave up their morning to come get used to their equipment and figure out how to make sense of their scripts.

"It's weird saying number, it's like, 'Do I say the change?'" wondered Schwigert.

Sure it's all good fun and what kid these days doesn't like the idea of being a star, but their teachers know participating on the news team will give them so much more.

"It's for them to get together and work together as a team so it will be a more cohesive group during the school year," said teacher Christine Rountree. "I'm hoping they can get some good confidence, and public speaking skills out of this and really come out of their shell during this time."

They're excited to not just do something fun, but be role models to younger classmates, learn something new, and help keep the Garden Ridge Elementary Gators informed and inspired.