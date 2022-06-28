The Texas Advocacy Project (TAP) will kick off its 11th Annual Backpacks for Hope Campaign on Tuesday, providing school supplies to children of domestic abuse survivors.

TAP will collect new backpacks containing new school supplies to distribute to children of domestic abuse survivors that have been displaced from their homes.

In addition to school supplies, the backpacks are fitted with a discreet tag listing TAP's toll-free legal line (800-374-HOPE), information on how to access TAP's free legal and social services, and safety planning information.

Last year TAP distributed over 1,600 backpacks. This year, they anticipate approximately 2,000 requests from shelters for backpacks. In order to reach this goal, they are looking to the community for help.

HERE'S HOW TO HELP

Start a drive, donate backpacks and supplies, or earn an "A+" by building a complete Backpack for Hope Preview and selecting items off the Amazon wish list for easy shopping.

Donations of backpacks and supplies are accepted from June 21 to July 22. Drop-off locations, supply wish lists, and a link for making a monetary donation can all be found here.

There will be a collection site stationed on each of Dallas College's seven campuses' food pantries as well as several locations throughout North Texas.