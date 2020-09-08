back to school

Back to School Not Without Bumps for North Texas' Big Cities and Suburbs

By Wayne Carter

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Tunes and temperature checks were in full force outside Wilshire Elementary in Euless Tuesday morning. A DJ played music while the staff scanned foreheads for fevers before children were allowed out of the car.

"I don't know who's more excited, the students or the teachers," principal Jodie Ramos said.

Bright and early from the suburbs to the big cities the youngest North Texans got ready to learn.

Back to School

NBC 5 tracks how North Texas schools tackle the return to the classroom during a pandemic.

return to school Aug 3

The List: North Texas School Districts Delay Return to Classroom in Favor of Online Learning

back to school 1 hour ago

How to Deal With Back to School Emotions

"My daughter has been in the house for months," laughed parent Precious Wesley.

Masked up little ones walked into buildings across many suburbs in an attempt to get back to normal. But even before lunch parents got emails some students were already in quarantine for various reasons.

"I want to get in school," Martin Chavez said. "Yeah, I miss school."

Students were not supposed to be in the building in Dallas ISD, but they kept showing up - -frustrated with technology saying they were unable to log in.

Administrators jumped in to help students and parents who were stumped by the new Chromebooks and coming up with a plan for students like Jennifer Garcia , who couldn't connect after Dallas ISD's phone and internet went down just after class started.

"We were having trouble to log in," fifth-grader Jennifer Garcia said.

She said she never got a hotspot from the district but was determined to learn.

"I'm using the internet from my tablet, I passed it on to my computer and that's how I guess I'm going to start learning online," Garcia said.

Teachers said once they iron out the technology trouble, they'll be ready with a robust lesson plan.

This article tagged under:

back to school
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us