Back to School Not Without Bumps for North Texas' Big Cities and Suburbs

Tunes and temperature checks were in full force outside Wilshire Elementary in Euless Tuesday morning. A DJ played music while the staff scanned foreheads for fevers before children were allowed out of the car.

"I don't know who's more excited, the students or the teachers," principal Jodie Ramos said.

Bright and early from the suburbs to the big cities the youngest North Texans got ready to learn.

"My daughter has been in the house for months," laughed parent Precious Wesley.

Masked up little ones walked into buildings across many suburbs in an attempt to get back to normal. But even before lunch parents got emails some students were already in quarantine for various reasons.

"I want to get in school," Martin Chavez said. "Yeah, I miss school."

Students were not supposed to be in the building in Dallas ISD, but they kept showing up - -frustrated with technology saying they were unable to log in.

Administrators jumped in to help students and parents who were stumped by the new Chromebooks and coming up with a plan for students like Jennifer Garcia , who couldn't connect after Dallas ISD's phone and internet went down just after class started.

"We were having trouble to log in," fifth-grader Jennifer Garcia said.

She said she never got a hotspot from the district but was determined to learn.

"I'm using the internet from my tablet, I passed it on to my computer and that's how I guess I'm going to start learning online," Garcia said.

Teachers said once they iron out the technology trouble, they'll be ready with a robust lesson plan.