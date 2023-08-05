Back-to-school kickoff events held in North Texas

As a new school year approaches, a number of back-to-school kickoff events were held in North Texas this weekend to help educators and families return to classrooms.

Temia Collins was one of at least 1,000 families at the Ellis David Field House in Dallas on Saturday to register her daughter for the next school year.

“I’m super excited because she’s excited,” Collins said. “I had my cry last year, so this year I’m like…whatever she is ready for, I’m ready for.”

Saturday’s event was the third annual registration kick-off held by Dallas ISD. The event was for both new and returning students. Last year, the district helped about 2,000 families sign their children up for school, according to Yesenia Cardoza Ramirez.

Cardoza Ramirez is the director of Family and Community Engagement in Early Learning at Dallas ISD.

“All of our registration is online so if families don’t have technology or wifi, that’s why we’re here. If families have other questions, that’s why we’re here too,” she said. “It got started really right after COVID, where we knew families needed support. Schools were closed. We started as a drive-thru version.”

According to the DFW Hospital Council, cOVID-19 hospitalizations in North Texas more than doubled in the last month. It mirrors case trends nationally as the back-to-school season returns, said council president Stephen Love.

“We’ve had a gradual uptick, but I don’t want to panic anyone,” Love said. “Today, we’ve got about 196. The only reason we’re monitoring this…about a month ago, we had about 91. So, we are seeing a gradual increase. Same trend that we’re seeing nationwide.”

Parents like Collins said they were not concerned about sending their kids back to school, as they were been pleased with how their schools handled the pandemic last year.

“The school she’s been going to, they’ve been very cautious when it comes to the COVID thing,” Collins said. “Making sure they’re spaced out and as far as the parents who are able to help, as far as sanitation wise…we pitch in to help them, they don’t come back as sick as much. My opinion.”

Collins said she and her child are ready for a new school year.

Arlington ISD held a similar back-to-school event on Saturday, which included a backpack immunization and immunization opportunities.