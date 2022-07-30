Back to School Fair Held in Dallas's Vickery Meadow Neighborhood

A free back to school health fair Saturday handed out Dallas ISD-approved clear backpacks and got kids immunized and ready for school.

The event was held in the heart of Dallas’ Vickery Meadow neighborhood.

“It wasn’t as bad. At least we caught the shaded part. Everybody else caught the sunny side,” said parent Alexus Taylo, who waited about an hour to get in.

Vickery Meadow is a cultural quilt of countries. Many are immigrant and refugee families - part of one vibrant Dallas community.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“There are 22,000 children under the age of 14 in this neighborhood, so there could be thousands here today,” said Adrienne Logan, an organizer and development and volunteer manager for HHM Health.

Logan knows what the back to school fair means for many immigrant families on a tight budget.

“This means a lot to the community, just with COVID-19, and inflation. These are vital, crucial resources that they need for school,” Logan said.

This school year, mesh or clear backpacks will be required for Dallas ISD students in grades six through 12 to try to increase school safety. At the event, 844 of these backpacks were handed out for free.

The back-to-school checklist got a lot lighter for parents, who would’ve struggled to stretch their budget.

“I’m thankful and grateful. This is very helpful, a stress reliever. That’s what I was worried about,” said Alexus Taylor.

There were other resources offered for kids Saturday, including school physicals, immunizations, COVID-19 vaccines and tasty treats.