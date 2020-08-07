Arlington ISD Holds Virtual State of the District Address to Lay Out Plan For 2020-2021 School Year

We’re less than two weeks away from the virtual start of the school year for Arlington ISD. Friday, the school superintendent tackled some tough questions during its annual State of The District Address. It was hosted by the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce and AISD.

Families hoping for clarity on the new school year got answers Friday - virtually, from AISD Superintendent, Marcelo Cavazos.

“People ask me, ‘Are teachers comfortable coming back when we open our doors?’” said Cavazos.

According to him, if the district can follow protocols and minimize how many people are in a building, teachers say they feel safer returning.

AISD’s upcoming school year starts virtually on August 17.

There’s been mixed reaction on how the school year will look.

“In some of our campuses, 70% or 80% say they want to come back. In other buildings, 20% or 30% say they want to come back face to face,” said Cavazos.

The district has about 60,000 students, and 10,000 employees.

The goal is to find a way to reduce the number of people inside buildings.

“We don’t want to open and close, open and close. We want to sustain that, and from our perspective, if we can manage the numbers, wear a mask, keep your distance, and wash your hands, then we want to sustain an opening much better,” said Cavazos.

He said the district has worked hard to be able to safely welcome students and staff back - at least virtually, for now.

“Leading through COVID-19 has been one of the most difficult, complicated, and emotional experiences in my role of superintendent as well as in life, and one that I could not manage without an incredible support team and community,” said Cavazos.

A spokesperson for AISD told NBC 5 there is no date yet for in-person classes to resume, however, when that happens, students who want to continue virtual learning can do so.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.