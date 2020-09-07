Arlington ISD Holding School Supplies Giveaway

Arlington ISD will give away backpacks with supplies to every Pre-K student in the district on Tuesday, Sept 8, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The giveaway will be conducted 'drive-thru' style at elementary campuses to students who are registered in the Arlington ISD.

Teachers will also be at the event to say hello and wave to the students.

"The backpacks are important because we want our students to be prepared for the start of their educational career in the Arlington ISD. These students are the class of 2034 and 2035," said Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos.

Cavazos will be available at McNutt Elementary, located at 3609 South Center Street, during the event.