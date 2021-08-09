Allen ISD Parents Disagree Over Virtual Learning, Mask Options

Two days before the semester is set to start, dozens of parents packed a school board workshop in Allen to ask for changes to the upcoming school year's COVID-19 protocols.

Many urged district leaders to allow virtual learning. As of Monday, Allen ISD is only offering in-person learning.

Parents also asked the district to impose a mask mandate on campuses, similar to what Dallas ISD announced Monday. Like almost every district in North Texas, masks are optional in Allen schools.

In May, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning school districts from requiring masks. Dallas ISD did so in defiance of the order.

The state also sharply reduced its funding for virtual learning for the upcoming school year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"Whatever they decided to do for this year was based on what happened in June and July when there was a spike. Right now, there is a spike and we need to make sure that we adjust to that," Allen ISD parent Kashif Ahmed said.

Not everyone at the meeting asked for change.

Some parents encouraged the Allen school board to stay the course by offering only in-person learning and making masks optional.

"We're just so grateful that they are following our governor's executive order. They are doing everything humanly possible to keep our children safe," Allen ISD parent Sam Abiog said.

Across Allen, Monday was Meet the Teacher night at elementary schools.

Nathan Garcia, a parent in Allen ISD, said he grew even more concerned after he saw his son's classroom and school. He said he saw few teachers wearing masks and that his son would be sitting inches away from other students with no dividers.

"It leaves me with a hard choice to make because my son is -- he’s excited to go back to school," Garcia said. "He doesn’t want to do this either so now we have to weigh the option of withdrawing him from public school."





