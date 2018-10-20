Man Shot in the Stomach After 'Encounter' with Man's Girlfriend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Shot in the Stomach After 'Encounter' with Man's Girlfriend

The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle after the shooting

By Catherine Park

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A man was shot in the stomach after he interacted with the gunman’s girlfriend, according to police.

    Early Saturday morning, the victim was at Fuel City where he encountered a woman. The woman’s boyfriend walked her back to his vehicle, putting her inside and then returned with a handgun.

    The suspect shot the victim in the stomach and fled the scene.

    The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive. 

    Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

