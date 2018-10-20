A man was shot in the stomach after he interacted with the gunman’s girlfriend, according to police.

Early Saturday morning, the victim was at Fuel City where he encountered a woman. The woman’s boyfriend walked her back to his vehicle, putting her inside and then returned with a handgun.

The suspect shot the victim in the stomach and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.