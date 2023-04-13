3 Ways to Shed Debt in High-Interest Environment

As of April 2023, the average American is holding about $5,200 in debt. Couple that with the average credit card interest rate of a little more than 24% and many think paying down their debt is nearly impossible.

Financial planner, Rick Salmeron, of Salmeron Financial highlights some real-life moves consumers can take to climb out of bad debt and recognize what good debt is.

Urgency ! Since interest rate rises are now much higher, this environment helps light a fire under our fannies to focus on paying off these debts. Use this energy to your advantage! Know Your Debts . List them all, in interest rate size order! From largest to smallest. This creates targets to shoot at. It’s what I call the Credit Card To-Do List. Knock ‘em off one at a time. Visualize them gone! Treat the Interest Rate Like It’s a Rate of Return . Paying off a 16% high-interest credit card? That’s like getting a 16% return on your money! Seen that way, you are more motivated to chase after that return and not spend money elsewhere. Send In All the Troops . Call for an all-safety blitz approach to attack the debts. Direct as much income as possible against plastic! Smother it all. Extinguish each! Highest rate first, then the next, then the next….. Consider the Zero-Balance Transfers . If you’re eligible for them, and you are disciplined and can manage them, this can be a faster way to pay off!

He hopes that people start with a game plan to ensure they can get to a more stable financial footing.

“Knowing what you’re attacking is a great move in the direction that you want to go,” Salmeron said. “Remember, there are the bad debts – those that prevent us from growing our wealth. Think credit cards, discretionary personal loans, payday loans, etc. Then there are good debts – those that help us grow our wealth like mortgages, certain real estate investment loans, student loans, and others. I would *not* recommend that anyone borrow from their home to invest in the stock market, or other volatile ventures. Asking for trouble creating that house of cards!”