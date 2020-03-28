News
coronavirus 3 mins ago

Denton County Reports 11 New Cases of COVID-19, 2nd Death

Officials reported Saturday the second coronavirus-related death in Denton County, along with 11 new cases of COVID-19. The man who died was an Aubrey resident in his 60s, who was previously reported ...

