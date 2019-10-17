Neiman Marcus Releases 2019 Christmas Book Published at 2:28 pm on October 17, 2019 Published at 2:28 pm on October 17, 2019 26 photos 1/26 Neiman Marcus Fulfill your secret agent fantasies in an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera designed by 007 himself, Daniel Craig. Available in a run of seven – naturally – each limited-edition car comes in a beautiful inky blue and features a powerful twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 engine, producing immense torque and extraordinary in-gear performance. As if that weren’t enough, you’ll also receive one of only seven limited-edition, all-platinum Seamaster Diver 300M OMEGA timepieces – each featuring a unique hand-engraved case back – plus tickets to the world premiere of No Time to Die, the 25th installment in the James Bond series. 2/26 Neiman Marcus A treasure trove awaits at 26 Place Vendôme in Paris, home of Maison Boucheron since 1893. Meet Creative Director Claire Choisne and enjoy exclusive access to the house’s workshops and design studio, where you’ll get an up-close look at the artistry that goes into creating each spectacular piece. Take home the exclusive Perle Au Trésor, a precious objet d’art that opens to reveal a necklace, bracelet, and two broaches. Then, retire in style with luxury accommodations, including two nights at Le 26, Boucheron’s stunning Place Vendôme apartment. You and your guest will be among the few to stay in the highly exclusive apartment, which was added during a recent refurbishment of the historic building, formally known as Hôtel de Nocé. Très magnifique.n<br><br>nWith the purchase of the Boucheron experience, $35,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience. 3/26 Neiman Marcus A treasure trove awaits at 26 Place Vendôme in Paris, home of Maison Boucheron since 1893. Meet Creative Director Claire Choisne and enjoy exclusive access to the house’s workshops and design studio, where you’ll get an up-close look at the artistry that goes into creating each spectacular piece. Take home the exclusive Perle Au Trésor, a precious objet d’art that opens to reveal a necklace, bracelet, and two broaches. Then, retire in style with luxury accommodations, including two nights at Le 26, Boucheron’s stunning Place Vendôme apartment. You and your guest will be among the few to stay in the highly exclusive apartment, which was added during a recent refurbishment of the historic building, formally known as Hôtel de Nocé. Très magnifique.n<br><br>nWith the purchase of the Boucheron experience, $35,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience. 4/26 Neiman Marcus Imagine jetting to Paris to paint the town red à la Christian Louboutin. You and a guest will visit the designer’s favorite haunts and browse the original Christian Louboutin boutique on rue Jean Jacques Rousseau, where you’ll select five pairs from the latest collection. Next, you’ll visit the designer’s atelier and work with the atelier director and a group of master artisans to design your very own one-of-a-kind custom couture shoe. Wine and dine at Michelin-starred restaurant Divellec, enjoy a show at the legendary cabaret club, the Crazy Horse, and call it a night in a two-bedroom signature suite at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental, Paris, an award-winning, five-star hotel on chic rue Saint-Honoré. After you’ve bid Paris au revoir and returned home, your one-of-a-kind pair of shoes and an original sketch of the design from Mr. Louboutin himself will be delivered to your door.n<br><br>nWith the purchase of the Christian Louboutin experience, $18,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience. 5/26 Neiman Marcus Imagine jetting to Paris to paint the town red à la Christian Louboutin. You and a guest will visit the designer’s favorite haunts and browse the original Christian Louboutin boutique on rue Jean Jacques Rousseau, where you’ll select five pairs from the latest collection. Next, you’ll visit the designer’s atelier and work with the atelier director and a group of master artisans to design your very own one-of-a-kind custom couture shoe. Wine and dine at Michelin-starred restaurant Divellec, enjoy a show at the legendary cabaret club, the Crazy Horse, and call it a night in a two-bedroom signature suite at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental, Paris, an award-winning, five-star hotel on chic rue Saint-Honoré. After you’ve bid Paris au revoir and returned home, your one-of-a-kind pair of shoes and an original sketch of the design from Mr. Louboutin himself will be delivered to your door.n<br><br>nWith the purchase of the Christian Louboutin experience, $18,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience. 6/26 Neiman Marcus Does your dog feel most at home in a Cape Cod beach cottage or a Brooklyn brownstone? Maybe his style’s more midcentury modern with a traditional twist. In any case, make your pampered pet feel right at home in a one-of-a-kind doghouse, produced in collaboration with Rockstar Puppy, purveyors of a luxe canine lifestyle, and actress/animal lover Denise Richards. Houses are designed to your specifications inside and out, and nothing is off limits. You’ll share your vision with Jessica Clark, the creative mind behind Rockstar Puppy, discuss the design with Denise via video chat, and then Rockstar Puppy will work its magic, bringing your unique creation to life. n<br><br>nWith the purchase of the Pet Paradise gift, $5,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation and Denise Richards will make a donation of $25,000 to American Humane; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Limited to one gift. 7/26 Neiman Marcus It’s every beauty junkie’s dream come true: an hour in the chair of makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Travel to meet up with Mario for a personalized makeup session, and see for yourself why celebrities around the world book him a year in advance. He’ll do your makeup using some of his favorite products from Neiman Marcus, and you’ll be featured on his Instagram channel, where he’ll showcase your ultimate beauty look. The fun doesn’t end there. You’ll receive tickets to The Masterclass, Mario’s sought-after makeup master class, including a special meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Mario. Finally, you’ll also receive a special package with some of the products Mario used during your glam experience. n<br><br>nWith the purchase of the Makeup by Mario experience, $15,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience. 8/26 Neiman Marcus Live for the latest drops? This is your chance for all-access to the mastermind of cool collaborations, Jeff Staple. You’ll head to Tokyo to meet the designer and streetwear icon for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Visit Jeff’s favorite boutiques, enjoy a private dinner with Jeff at his favorite restaurant, Narisawa, and stay at Aman Tokyo, a five-star hotel conveniently located near the shopping hubs of Ginza and Shibuya. Then, every collector’s dream: Throughout 2020, you’ll also receive a minimum of eight Staple collaborations, each with a signed letter of authenticity from Jeff himself with the option to have each piece signed. n<br><br>nWith the purchase of the Sneaker Legend experience, $7,500 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience. 9/26 Neiman Marcus Live for the latest drops? This is your chance for all-access to the mastermind of cool collaborations, Jeff Staple. You’ll head to Tokyo to meet the designer and streetwear icon for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Visit Jeff’s favorite boutiques, enjoy a private dinner with Jeff at his favorite restaurant, Narisawa, and stay at Aman Tokyo, a five-star hotel conveniently located near the shopping hubs of Ginza and Shibuya. Then, every collector’s dream: Throughout 2020, you’ll also receive a minimum of eight Staple collaborations, each with a signed letter of authenticity from Jeff himself with the option to have each piece signed. n<br><br>nWith the purchase of the Sneaker Legend experience, $7,500 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience. 10/26 Neiman Marcus Calling all foodies: This gift’s for you. Take a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two kicking off in Modena, Italy. Get ready for food and fun—and more food—in the days to come. Visit the Pastificio Di Martino factory, where you’ll learn the art of Italian pasta making from third-generation pasta maker Giuseppe Di Martino. The next day enjoy a cooking lesson from Chef Massimo Bottura, followed by dinner at an exclusive table inside the wine room of his three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Osteria Francescana. Continue with a guided tour of the local markets, all while driving exotic cars through the Emilia Romagna region, aka “Italy’s Motor Valley.” n<br><br>nWith the purchase of the Taste of Italy experience, $10,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation and Pastificio Di Martino will make a donation of $50,000 to Food for Soul, a cultural project raising awareness of food waste and social isolation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience 11/26 Neiman Marcus Calling all foodies: This gift’s for you. Take a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two kicking off in Modena, Italy. Get ready for food and fun—and more food—in the days to come. Visit the Pastificio Di Martino factory, where you’ll learn the art of Italian pasta making from third-generation pasta maker Giuseppe Di Martino. The next day enjoy a cooking lesson from Chef Massimo Bottura, followed by dinner at an exclusive table inside the wine room of his three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Osteria Francescana. Continue with a guided tour of the local markets, all while driving exotic cars through the Emilia Romagna region, aka “Italy’s Motor Valley.” n<br><br>nWith the purchase of the Taste of Italy experience, $10,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation and Pastificio Di Martino will make a donation of $50,000 to Food for Soul, a cultural project raising awareness of food waste and social isolation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience 12/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 13/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 14/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 15/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 16/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 17/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 18/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 19/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 20/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 21/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 22/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 23/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 24/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 25/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 26/26 Neiman Marcus Available exclusively to InCircle members, Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. 0 More Photo Galleries New gallery for article id 2271506 Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019 Texas Rangers Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season Grand Prairie K9 Officer Bullet