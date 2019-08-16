Latest Renderings of the New Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers and HKS, the architects of the new Globe Life Field, released new overhead renderings. The images detail the overhead view of Globe Life Field from both the northeast and southeast corner.
Aerial view (southeast).
Aerial view (northeast).
Aerial view of Globe Life Park.
Home plate box seat.
Centerfield view.
Chuck Morgan's view.
Concourse.
Field suite view.
Field suite view.
Globe Life Field's North Plaza.
Globe Life Field's North Plaza.
Outfield view.
Homeplate.
Left field scoreboard.
Northeast entry.
North wall, upper concourse.
Rangers first base line.
Right field view.
Roof closed.
Roof open.
Southwest entry.
Rangers clubhouse.
Rangers hydrotherapy.
Rangers weight room.