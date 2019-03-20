Hundreds Turn Out for Weather Connection Event at Texas Live!

Hundreds joined the meteorologists from NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 at the Weather Connection event at Texas Live! Texas Thunder Truck and Texas Lightning Truck were also there.
NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell and Telemundo 39 Chief Meteorologist Nestor Flecha talked to the audience about spring storm safety at the Weather Connection event at Texas Live!
NBC 5's Brian James went live reporting on the Weather Connection event at Texas Live!
Fans got a chance to take photos with the NBC 5 Weather Experts. NBC 5 Today meteorologist Grant Johnston posed for a photo.
Fans got a chance to take photos with the NBC 5 Weather Experts. NBC 5 Weekend Today meteorologist Keisha Burns posed for a photo.
Fans got a chance to take photos with the NBC 5 Storm Fleet, Julie Haagenson came all the way from Paradise, Montana!
If you've always wanted to be a meteorologist, you could have taken a turn in front of the green screen.
NBC 5 swag for fans who turned out for the Weather Connection event at Texas Live!
NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell and Telemundo 39 Chief Meteorologist Nestor Flecha ready to talk about storm safety at the Weather Connection event at Texas Live!
Telemundo 39 swag for fans who turned out for the Weather Connection event at Texas Live!
NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell checking out the set up before the kickoff of the Weather Connection event at Texas Live!
Storm fleet on hand for Weather Connection event at Texas Live!
KRLD 1080 swag for fans who turned out for the Weather Connection event at Texas Live!
All set up at Texas Live! for Weather Connection.
Texas Lightning Truck getting into place at the Weather Connection event at Texas Live!
NBC 5 StormRanger outside at the Weather Connection event at Texas Live!
