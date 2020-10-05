Hicks, McEnany, Conway: Who in Trump's Inner Circle Has Been Diagnosed with COVID-19 (So Far)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

McEnany, who is now beginning the quarantine process, said in a statement she tested positive Monday morning and is experiencing no symptoms at this time.

McEnany was among several attendees at the White House event revealing Judge Amy Cohen Barret would be the nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Several of those who attended subsequently revealed they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of McEnany’s deputies, Chad Gilmartin, principal assistant press secretary, and Karoline Leavitt, assistant press secretary, also tested positive for coronavirus, according to NBC News.

As Trump announces plans to leave Walter Reed Medical Center later Monday, here's a quick rundown of the other family and officials in his inner orbit who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past week.

Melania Trump

The world found out First Lady Melania Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time they learned of Trump's diagnosis. Over the weekend her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, released a statement saying Melania was "doing well." “Her symptoms have not worsened and she continues to rest. She remains in touch with her husband. She is thinking of all who are ill and wishes them a speedy recovery.”

Hope Hicks

The President's senior counselor was the first member of his inner circle to be diagnosed with COVID-19. But it's unclear if Hicks is the person who transmitted the virus to the president.

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie confirmed on Twitter on Saturday that he tested positive after having spent days helping Trump prepare for Tuesday's debate. Christie said he checked into the hospital as a precaution and has offered no updates on his condition since then.

Bill Stepien

Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh confirmed Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Politico said Stepien is experiencing “mild flu-like symptoms.”

Kellyanne Conway

The former White House advisor revealed she tested positive for the virus Friday. Conway tweeted Friday that she has a “light cough” and is “feeling fine.” “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she added.

Conway was among the attendees the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where Trump announced his nomination of Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court. .

Ronna McDaniel

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, also announced Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Nick Luna

One of the president’s personal assistants, Nick Luna, tested positive after having traveled with Trump several times recently, a White House official said Saturday night. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter by name and requested anonymity.

Others

The University of Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins announced Friday he tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a White House event without wearing a mask. Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, who also attended the event tested positive Friday for the coronavirus as well.