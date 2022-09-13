Your Hummingbird Photos

North Texans are capturing amazing moments of a phenomenon happening across the area right now.

Denise Jones
Fueling up in Cleburne
2022 Hummingbird Photos
I live in North Texas just outside of Paris. I have had seven feeders out for the last 2-3 weeks and fill them twice a day. Seems the last cold
front has moved them along but I am sure another wave will be here shortly. —
Marvin Ann Patterson
Brookston, TX
I live in North Texas just outside of Paris. I have had seven feeders out for the last 2-3 weeks and fill them twice a day. Seems the last cold
front has moved them along but I am sure another wave will be here shortly. —
Marvin Ann Patterson
Brookston, TX
I live in North Texas just outside of Paris. I have had seven feeders out for the last 2-3 weeks and fill them twice a day. Seems the last cold
front has moved them along but I am sure another wave will be here shortly. —
Marvin Ann Patterson
Brookston, TX
I live in North Texas just outside of Paris. I have had seven feeders out for the last 2-3 weeks and fill them twice a day. Seems the last cold
front has moved them along but I am sure another wave will be here shortly. —
Marvin Ann Patterson
Brookston, TX
Hummingbird with a buddy. 🙂
Hummingbird with a buddy. 🙂 — Rob Cooper
Hummingbird with a buddy. 🙂
I have on average 3-4 at a time in my backyard right now. I’ve had up to 11 at one time. I have three feeders, the Ruby throats are very territorial and put up good fights to protect the feeders.
Nicole Davis
Midlothian
I have on average 3-4 at a time in my backyard right now. I've had up to 11 at one time. I have three feeders, the Ruby throats are very territorial and put up good fights to protect the feeders. — Nicole Davis, Midlothian
Nicole Davis
Midlothian
I have on average 3-4 at a time in my backyard right now. I’ve had up to 11 at one time. I have three feeders, the Ruby throats are very territorial and put up good fights to protect the feeders.
Nicole Davis
Midlothian

