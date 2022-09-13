Your Hummingbird Photos Published September 13, 2022 • Updated on September 13, 2022 at 6:26 pm North Texans are capturing amazing moments of a phenomenon happening across the area right now. 20 photos 1/20 Justin Parker 2/20 Justin Parker 3/20 Justin Parker 4/20 Justin Parker 5/20 Justin Parker 6/20 Justin Parker 7/20 Justin Parker 8/20 Justin Parker 9/20 Denise Jones Fueling up in Cleburne 10/20 Udaykaran Tummala 2022 Hummingbird Photos 11/20 MarvinAnn Patterson I live in North Texas just outside of Paris. I have had seven feeders out for the last 2-3 weeks and fill them twice a day. Seems the last cold front has moved them along but I am sure another wave will be here shortly. — Marvin Ann Patterson Brookston, TX 12/20 MarvinAnn Patterson I live in North Texas just outside of Paris. I have had seven feeders out for the last 2-3 weeks and fill them twice a day. Seems the last cold front has moved them along but I am sure another wave will be here shortly. — Marvin Ann Patterson Brookston, TX 13/20 MarvinAnn Patterson I live in North Texas just outside of Paris. I have had seven feeders out for the last 2-3 weeks and fill them twice a day. Seems the last cold front has moved them along but I am sure another wave will be here shortly. — Marvin Ann Patterson Brookston, TX 14/20 MarvinAnn Patterson I live in North Texas just outside of Paris. I have had seven feeders out for the last 2-3 weeks and fill them twice a day. Seems the last cold front has moved them along but I am sure another wave will be here shortly. — Marvin Ann Patterson Brookston, TX 15/20 Rob Cooper Hummingbird with a buddy. 🙂 16/20 Rob Cooper Hummingbird with a buddy. 🙂 17/20 Rob Cooper Hummingbird with a buddy. 🙂 18/20 Nicole Davis I have on average 3-4 at a time in my backyard right now. I’ve had up to 11 at one time. I have three feeders, the Ruby throats are very territorial and put up good fights to protect the feeders. Nicole Davis Midlothian 19/20 Nicole Davis I have on average 3-4 at a time in my backyard right now. I’ve had up to 11 at one time. I have three feeders, the Ruby throats are very territorial and put up good fights to protect the feeders. Nicole Davis Midlothian 20/20 Nicole Davis I have on average 3-4 at a time in my backyard right now. I’ve had up to 11 at one time. I have three feeders, the Ruby throats are very territorial and put up good fights to protect the feeders. Nicole Davis Midlothian This article tagged under: hummingbirdNorth Texas More Photo Galleries Your Hummingbird Photos Photos: 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Looks Public to Pay Last Respects as UK, World Mourns Elizabeth II King Charles III: A Life in Photos