Ribbon Cutting Day at Dallas' Historic Longhorn Ballroom Published 1 hour ago • Updated 33 mins ago Dallas' historic Longhorn Ballroom lives again and will reopen this week with a slate of concerts on the books. 18 photos 1/18 The lights are on again and the marque has shows listed on the Longhorn Ballroom sign! 2/18 A representative of Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the ceremony, praising Texas music 3/18 The new owner his family and city officials prepare for the ribbon cutting 4/18 The main ballroom show hall is ready for customers 5/18 Retail space and an outdoor music venue planned on the site are not yet finished 6/18 7/18 Looking north from the parking lot the neighborhood around the Longhorn Ballroom includes vehicle repair and industrial businesses 8/18 Painting the fence mounted wagon wheels was still underway Thursday 9/18 Photos of past performers line the entrance walls 10/18 11/18 This display of memorabilia is near the entrance 12/18 It includes an old TV show 13/18 The big stage has table seating and box seats 14/18 Dallas City Council Members Jesse Moreno and Paula Blackmon save a photo 15/18 A museum area includes historic displays of past performers 16/18 The late Stevie Ray Vaughan was a Longhorn Ballroom performer! 17/18 One of several bars in the main ballroom 18/18 Box seating along the back of the main ballroom More Photo Galleries Your Spring Photos 2023 Bluebonnets in Bloom 2023 Your Hail Photos – March 16, 2023 Photos From 2022 Annual COSIGN Awards