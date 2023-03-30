Ribbon Cutting Day at Dallas' Historic Longhorn Ballroom

Dallas' historic Longhorn Ballroom lives again and will reopen this week with a slate of concerts on the books.

The lights are on again and the marque has shows listed on the Longhorn Ballroom sign!
A representative of Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the ceremony, praising Texas music
The new owner his family and city officials prepare for the ribbon cutting
The main ballroom show hall is ready for customers
Retail space and an outdoor music venue planned on the site are not yet finished
Looking north from the parking lot the neighborhood around the Longhorn Ballroom includes vehicle repair and industrial businesses
Painting the fence mounted wagon wheels was still underway Thursday
Photos of past performers line the entrance walls
This display of memorabilia is near the entrance
It includes an old TV show
The big stage has table seating and box seats
Dallas City Council Members Jesse Moreno and Paula Blackmon save a photo
A museum area includes historic displays of past performers
The late Stevie Ray Vaughan was a Longhorn Ballroom performer!
One of several bars in the main ballroom
Box seating along the back of the main ballroom

