Photos: Watch Your Step! Snake Season in Full Swing Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago 3 photos 1/3 Matt Morris 2/3 Matt Morris Matt Morris of Midlothian helped remove a copperhead snake from his neighbor's toolbox. 3/3 Matt Morris Matt Morris in Midlothian says his neighbor appeared to have a non-serious "dry bite."