PHOTOS: Gov. Abbott attends ribbon cutting of Vehicle Accessory Group in Mesquite Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago 7 photos 1/7 Office Of The Governor 2/7 3/7 Office Of The Governor 4/7 5/7 6/7 Office Of The Governor 7/7 Office Of The Governor This article tagged under: Greg AbbottMesquite More Photo Galleries Photos show apartment complex fire in Fort Worth In Photos: King Charles' Birthday Parade Dog Days of Summer 2024 Dallas Mavericks fans share their team spirit during the NBA Finals