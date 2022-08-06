Photos: Texas Wildfire Air Tanker Base

14 photos
1/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
Air tankers return to Abilene after fighting fires in Texas.
2/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
Planes stationed at a Texas A&M Forest Service air base in Abilene.
3/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
Streaks of fire retardant coat the fuselage of air tankers in Abilene.
4/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
Crew members fill air tankers with fire retardant in Abilene.
5/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
Planes designed to fight fires sit on the ramp at a Texas A&M Forest Service air base in Abilene.
6/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
Preparing air tankers to fight fires in Texas.
7/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
Crew members fill air tankers with fire retardant in Abilene.
8/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
Air tankers stationed in Abilene prepare to take off to fight wildfires in Texas.
9/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
Firefighting planes take off from the Texas A&M Forest Service air base in Abilene.
10/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
An air tanker pilot prepares to take off to fight wildfires in Texas.
11/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
An air tanker taxis at the Abilene airport after landing.
12/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
Air tankers stationed in Abilene prepare to take off to fight wildfires in Texas.
13/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
Lead plane pilot Aaron Knobloch walks around his King Air 200 at the Abilene airport.
14/14
Bonnie Moon, NBC 5
A plane returns to the Abilene airport after fighting fires in Texas.

More Photo Galleries

Inside the UNT Dallas Law School's Lee Harvey Oswald Exhibit
Inside the UNT Dallas Law School's Lee Harvey Oswald Exhibit
Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois
Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois
Photos: Tombstones Dating to 1800s Destroyed by Vandals at Historic North Texas Cemetery
Photos: Tombstones Dating to 1800s Destroyed by Vandals at Historic North Texas Cemetery
Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned
Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us