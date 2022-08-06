Photos: Texas Wildfire Air Tanker Base Published August 6, 2022 • Updated on August 6, 2022 at 11:31 pm 14 photos 1/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 Air tankers return to Abilene after fighting fires in Texas. 2/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 Planes stationed at a Texas A&M Forest Service air base in Abilene. 3/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 Streaks of fire retardant coat the fuselage of air tankers in Abilene. 4/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 Crew members fill air tankers with fire retardant in Abilene. 5/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 Planes designed to fight fires sit on the ramp at a Texas A&M Forest Service air base in Abilene. 6/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 Preparing air tankers to fight fires in Texas. 7/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 Crew members fill air tankers with fire retardant in Abilene. 8/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 Air tankers stationed in Abilene prepare to take off to fight wildfires in Texas. 9/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 Firefighting planes take off from the Texas A&M Forest Service air base in Abilene. 10/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 An air tanker pilot prepares to take off to fight wildfires in Texas. 11/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 An air tanker taxis at the Abilene airport after landing. 12/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 Air tankers stationed in Abilene prepare to take off to fight wildfires in Texas. 13/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 Lead plane pilot Aaron Knobloch walks around his King Air 200 at the Abilene airport. 14/14 Bonnie Moon, NBC 5 A plane returns to the Abilene airport after fighting fires in Texas. More Photo Galleries Inside the UNT Dallas Law School's Lee Harvey Oswald Exhibit Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois Photos: Tombstones Dating to 1800s Destroyed by Vandals at Historic North Texas Cemetery Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned