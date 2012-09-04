NBC 5 Fall Daytime Lineup Premieres with ‘Steve Harvey’ September 4th

NBC 5 / KXAS-TV is set to premiere Steve Harvey at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 4th, in a one-hour show hosted by the TV personality, comedian, radio show host and best-selling author, Steve Harvey.

In his new weekday show, Harvey will talk to real people with real issues and bring his funny, insightful and common sense approach to help solve everyday problems. Drawing from his varied life experiences, Harvey will entertain, inform and inspire, while covering a vast range of relatable topics such as marriage, dating, finance, parenting, workplace issues and daily dramas we face throughout our lives, all with his unique comedic spin.

The public is invited to a special screening of the premiere episode of Steve Harvey at the Studio Movie Grill, 225 Merchants Row, Arlington, TX, from 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, September 4th. The event will offer free food and fun along with a chance for attendees to register to win a trip to Chicago to see the Steve Harvey show live. On-air personalities from Smooth R&B FM 105.7 (KRNB) will be at the screening. Smooth R&B FM 105.7 airs The Steve Harvey Morning Show each weekday on radio.

Also new to the NBC 5 fall lineup is The Jeff Probst Show, airing at 12 noon each weekday beginning Monday, September 10th and featuring Jeff Probst, who is best known for hosting Survivor for 24 seasons. Probst’s honest, engaging style and incisive interview skills will guide the audience through discussions about relationships, family dynamics and individuals facing challenges. The four time Emmy Award winner Probst promises the one hour show will be informative, inspiring and fun.

NBC 5’s daytime schedule is complete with the return of Ellen for her 10th season at 3-4 p.m. weekdays. Comedienne Ellen DeGeneres has made her talk and variety show the destination for laughter and fun in the afternoon for nine years on NBC 5. DeGeneres’ 10th season is sure to please audiences and offer her usual surprises.

“We’re thrilled to have Steve Harvey and The Jeff Probst Show join our daytime lineup,” said Brian Hocker, NBC 5 Vice President of Programming. “Both shows complement popular programs like the NBC Today Show and Ellen, and each will be hosted by two very engaging individuals able to discuss a variety of topics.”

