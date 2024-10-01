Homecoming Mums 2024

Homecoming season in North Texas means the return of massive mums. NBC 5 viewers shared their photos of the Texas tradition with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

This is my daughter Delaney who is a senior at Haltom High School. *Have a Blessed Day,*<br /> *Lisa Shockley*
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Homecoming mums
Jolie Dromgoole WHS Senior 2025<br /> 2024 Homecoming Mum
Hello,<br /> My daughter Madison Wolff from Krum Texas and her Texas mum! We made it ourselves!
Emily, a senior at Allen High School,wear a mum made by her mom, Rachel. Picture sent in by grandma Donna.
Sent from the all new AOL app for iOS On Friday, September 20, 2024, 9:09 AM, Rosi Garcia wrote: Forney high school homecoming mums.Lauren Ochoa on the left she’s a sophomore,Leah Ochoa on the right is a freshman.<br /> My name is Rosi Garcia, and I’m a proud grandma.  Sent from the all new AOL app for iOS
Hannah’s first mum as a sophomore at Marcus High School in Flower Mound.
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Homecoming mums
My daughter made a fall themed homecoming mum for her Wylie Pirates<br /> Homecoming. She did all of it herself. Olivia Ann Suits is a Senior at<br /> WYLIE High! Thank you, Katrina Suits
One year old Chesney<br /> The photos are of loved ones that have passed Sent from my iPhone
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com
