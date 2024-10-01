Homecoming Mums 2024 Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Homecoming season in North Texas means the return of massive mums. NBC 5 viewers shared their photos of the Texas tradition with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 11 photos 1/11 Lisa This is my daughter Delaney who is a senior at Haltom High School. *Have a Blessed Day,* *Lisa Shockley* 2/11 Melodie Deal [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Homecoming mums 3/11 Avril Dromgoole Jolie Dromgoole WHS Senior 2025 2024 Homecoming Mum 4/11 Tara Reed Hello, My daughter Madison Wolff from Krum Texas and her Texas mum! We made it ourselves! 5/11 DONNA HEIDENREICH Emily, a senior at Allen High School,wear a mum made by her mom, Rachel. Picture sent in by grandma Donna. 6/11 Rosi Garcia Sent from the all new AOL app for iOS On Friday, September 20, 2024, 9:09 AM, Rosi Garcia wrote: Forney high school homecoming mums.Lauren Ochoa on the left she’s a sophomore,Leah Ochoa on the right is a freshman. My name is Rosi Garcia, and I’m a proud grandma. Sent from the all new AOL app for iOS 7/11 Mary Howard Hannah’s first mum as a sophomore at Marcus High School in Flower Mound. 8/11 Melodie Deal [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Homecoming mums 9/11 Katrina Suits My daughter made a fall themed homecoming mum for her Wylie Pirates Homecoming. She did all of it herself. Olivia Ann Suits is a Senior at WYLIE High! Thank you, Katrina Suits 10/11 Happy Janicek One year old Chesney The photos are of loved ones that have passed Sent from my iPhone 11/11 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries In pictures: See damage from Hurricane Helene NBC 5 viewers capture partial lunar eclipse of Harvest supermoon Francine weakens to a tropical depression after making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane North Texans share photos of their rescues