Third Lawsuit Filed Against Texas ‘purge List’ Investigation Into Potential Noncitizen Voters

AUSTIN -- Alleging that the state is discriminating against naturalized citizens and infringing on their voting rights, civil rights groups on Monday filed a third lawsuit against the Texas Secretary of State's office for instructing counties to investigate whether tens of thousands of noncitizens were voting using flawed data."The right to vote is sacrosanct. Yet, the Texas Secretary of State has engaged in a sloppy exercise that threatens to unfairly strip people of the opportunity to participate in American democracy," Andre Segura, legal director for the ACLU of Texas, said in a news release announcing the lawsuit. "Even after we told Texas officials that this would happen, they doubled down on this failed experiment and left us with no other recourse but to take this to court. We look forward to ensuring that all eligible Texas voters can make their voices heard on election day." Continue reading...

