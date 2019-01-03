Texan to Set the Tone

Editor's note: This story originally ran on Sept. 4, 2012. We are republishing it as Castro prepares to announce a run for the presidency in 2020. CHARLOTTE, N.C. - San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro brings a life of contrasts into his keynote address Tuesday to the Democratic convention. He's shy, bookish and retiring, yet has chosen a life in public service. Though a red-state mayor, he's asking San Antonio voters this fall to raise taxes on themselves to fund a pre-kindergarten program. A nonpartisan officeholder in a city manager form of government, he's not afraid to tackle extracurricular subjects, such as improving education, and take stands on hot-button issues like immigration, sex education and gay rights. He's steeped in San Antonio's Chicano civil rights movement, which his mother helped lead, but Castro has cultivated both the city's Anglo-dominated business establishment and its black community. Last year, he won re-election with 83 percent of the vote. Castro is hyped as a future statewide or even national candidate despite his short resume. The mayor, though, has dug in to solve problems at the local level for most of a decade - and plans to stay there for a while. "He's every mother's successful son," said Richard Gambitta, retired professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio. "He's a great politician who happens to be of Mexican heritage. He is transcendent" and very well could run for governor in 2018, a year after city charter term limits would cap his potential eight-year tenure as mayor, Gambitta said. Americans - and most Texans - will get their first glimpse of Castro in his big moment at the Democratic National Convention. If nothing else, they'll see a commitment to public service instilled in him and his twin brother largely by his mother. "I don't believe that I have all the answers," he said. "But more than that, Joaquin and I were raised to have respect for other people. ... When I entered public service, I entered it to do good work for other people. And I know that that involves listening to them because there's an arrogance that develops sometimes with people in public service where they think they have all answers." Republicans and tea party activists already have tried to take him down a notch. They say he's unproven, a self-promoter who favors big government - and scarily resembles Obama in biography and ideology. "Their families are very influenced by radical, ethnic thinking," said George Rodriguez, a leader of the San Antonio Tea Party who heads the South Texas Political Alliance, which raises political money for conservative groups. Continue reading...