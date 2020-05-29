Brag About Your Grad – Gallery VIII

Graduation ceremonies have been postponed or canceled or won’t be the same as years past because of the coronavirus pandemic, but NBC 5 is letting you brag about your grad by sending photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com!
FELECIA HERRINGTON
Congrats Michael! You have conquered and achieved so much in four years. You have been a LEADER since childhood and attending UT Austin pushed you out of your comfort zone. As a result your hard work and competitive drive gave you the courage to step up and show out in unfamiliar territory. We are so proud of you and can’t wait to see how you put your engineering skills to work. Go show the world how amazingly great you are. You are officially a TEXAS EX. Love Dad, Mom, relatives and teachers.
Susan Kos
Our Son Steven James Kos graduated from UTD with a degree in Business Administration. He is currently working with a non profit and hopes to work towards a career as a financial advisor. He is a Wylie High School Alumni!
Montra Valle
Cameron Valle has earned double majors in Political Science and Spanish from the University of Arkansas. He studied abroad in Spain last Fall, and has secured a position to go back to Spain later this Fall to teach English.
Jerry and Brenda Williams
This is our beautiful granddaughter Emily Sutton. She is a 2020 graduate of Burleson High School. She will attend Texas State University in the Fall. We are so proud of the young lady she has become.
Kelly McDonald
Joshua Tyler Hooker Birdville High School North Richland Hills, TX
Tammy Hernandez
Katelyn Marie Blair Hill College Class of 2020 Phi Theta Kappa, President’s list Magna Cum Laude
Linda Barnett
Kaitlyn Barnett North Crowley High School Top 10 out of 591 students 4.0 GPA
Becky Brooks
Congratulations Amaya Mae my beautiful granddaughter who will be attending UTA in the fall to study in the medical field
Catherine Jimenez (Mom)
For receiving her high diploma and Associate of Arts degree through TCC Collegiate High School. Had a full time job with Oni Ramen as a bartender and server before she was laid off. Plans include getting her Cosmetology license and owning her own salon.
Sonia Rodriguez
Congrats North Texas Class of 2020!
Monica Moray
Brag About Your Grad: Dr. Monica Moray
Patrick Martinez
Macy Horn Graduate class of 2020 Byron Nelson HS. Love this girl! Amazing job
Crystal Perkins (mom)
Victoria Beal Our class of 2020 RL Turner h.s. grad. Carrollton Texas
Antoinette Evans
Congratulations to Treyvion Carpenter Class of 2020 Plano West High School
Antoinette Evans
Lonnie Sherlock
SYDNEY IS A GRADUATING SENIOR FROM TIMBERCREEK HIGH SCHOOL SHE IS FOURTH IN HER CLASS AND WAS A FOUR YEAR STARTER ON THE TIMBERCREEK VOLLEYBALL TEAM. SHE IS OUR GRANDDAUGHTER WE ARE LONNIE AND MARCIA SHERLOCK –
Ginger Jones-Laybourne
Kenleigh Jones from Terrell graduated with a 4.0 and plans to go to Flight School. So proud of my granddaughter!
Miriam Miller
Casandra A. Rojas is graduating from MacArthur High School this Friday the 29th. I want to share the beautiful person I as a mother was honored to raise with the help of my Savior and family ! Casandra see’s beyond anyone’s defects and always has space in her heart to share the love and compassion she was gifted. The many obstacles she has overcame in past has made her stronger to overcome the now. Do Good Things Casandra ! We Love you , Love Mommy
Ernalyn De Leon
This is Leah Angelica Reyes De Leon, a senior at Dr. John D. Horn High School & youngest daughter of Johnny & Ernalyn De Leon. Leah is president & concertmaster of the Jaguar Orchestra, president for National Honor Society & secretary for National English Honor Society. She’s also involved in Science National Honor Society, Student Council, Math UIL, National Beta Club and is a senior leader. Leah is graduating Valedictorian of the John Horn High School Class of 2020. She hopes to be a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) and eventually become a doctor in the future. She is going to take up Nursing at University of Texas in Arlington in the fall.
Tatyana Gurgenidze
Celebrating PSHS graduate 2020- Nina G
Tatyana Gurgenidze
Diana Gasaway
Erika Gasaway Midlothian High School Midlothian, Texas
FELECIA HERRINGTON
Michael Herrington II College Graduate 2020
Joycelyn Powell
So proud of my 2020 LD Bell grad, Josh Powell, for hanging in there and handling this school year like a champ! I cant wait to see how the rest of your story unfolds as you pursue college this fall.
Lonnie Sherlock
Julia Browning
Our daughter, Jenna Goehring, graduated from the University of Texas at Austin last night. She is in the College of Natural Sciences Honors Program and will be attending medical school and her goal is to work as a pediatrician. We are so proud of her and just wanted her to be recognized for her hard work. It’s not the graduation celebration that we had planned, but we are making the best of it during these challenging times.
Ebony Dodd
Ebony Dodd Bachelor of Social Work Lamar University Class of 2020
Angela Velez
Tacoma is graduating from South Grand Prairie High School. He is in the top 6% of his class. Tacoma is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, E-Sports Club, and various other clubs. He plays the trumpet in the Warrior Band and is a section leader. He will be attending Baylor University to study Computer Science!
Lana Tapia
Katlyn Rose Ide Graduating from Northwest ISD in 2020 -Will be attending Texas Women’s University in the Fall-
Monica and William
I am a proud parent of a 2020 WT White Graduate. He is the 2020 class Valedictorian and President of the Student Council. He was also voted most intelligent in his class. He will be attending UT Austin in the fall. He will be majoring in Aerospace Engineering. His ultimate goal is to work for NASA as an Astronaut. He loves hiking most of all and is a fan of Country Music, old and new. He loves History also and can talk about the most random things. He can explain Science as if he invented it or experienced it first hand. He is very modest, but I would love for him to get some recognition. I feel that he deserves it. I would like to share pictures and possibly his Valedictorian speech.
Monica and William
Chris and Gina Casarez
My son Chris Casarez is graduating from West Mesquite High School. He is the 2020 Valedictorian! Chris is a member of the AcDec, which went to State this earlier this year, in the National Honor Society, MU Alpha Theta, member of the MISD Council of 50, AP Scholar with distinction and has been in the AVID Program throughout his high school years. He volunteered to many non-profit organizations through his high school year and was a mentor for a MISD Middle School student . Chris will be attending the University of Texas at Arlington and major in Biology. He also received the Maverick Scholarship! As well as the 2020 Balch Springs Mayor’s Scholarship. We are the proud parents of this AMAZING YOUNG MAN!!
Chris and Gina Casarez
Lupita Contreras
Jessica Gonzales graduated from sunset high school in Dallas will attend University of Texas Arlington and major in business management ! Her family is so proud of her and wish her the best !
Hawk Johnson
T’Keyah Blackwell Denton High School
Crystal Myury
Carlos Alejandro Arroyo / 17 Graduating from his senior year at Uplift Williams Preparatory in Dallas
Marie Burton
Rockwall High school grad 2020 Morgan Burton
Joi Edwards-Haynes
University of Illinois 2020 graduates Taylor Haynes from Plano TX (BS Chemistry, Business minor, Illini soccer player), Damond Washington from Waukegan, IL (BA Advertising), and Gabrielle Jones from Algonquin, IL (BS Environmental Studies) had their planned commencement ceremony disrupted by the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. My husband Arthur and I, along with Reggie and Tera Hooks (Damond’s parents) and Oscar and Lynda Jones (Gabbie’s parents), decided we would have our own virtual commencement for these amazing students. We spent weeks planning and practicing to make sure we created a memorable event for our children. Our ceremony was held Saturday, May 9th. The celebration included special congratulatory messages from Thomas Rooks (U of I Alum and standout Illini running back), Coach Janet Rayfield (Illini head soccer coach), and Yamiche Alcindor (PBS Newshour White House correspondent and MSNBC political contributor); a dynamic commencement speaker (U of I ’18 Law alum Arthur Haynes II) , and special videos for each graduate, along with parent remarks for each. We capped off our celebration with tassel turning (led by U of I ’15 undergrad and ’18 Law alum Loren Jones Haynes), and a champagne toast. Family and friends participated from across the country, and we even had a few friends call in from London. Afterwards, the graduates made remarks, and our friends and family offered their congratulations and well wishes live. The graduates loved it! The entire ceremony can be seen here: https://youtu.be/ft0r18uMNFU
Eric Carter
Dr. KAYLAN CARTER DNP 2020 Graduate
April Asay
Preston is a Mabank High School Graduate. He will be attending UTI in the fall & is looking forward to becoming owner of the family business “Asay Mechanical All Things Automotive” in the Future.
Sylvia Ramirez
Kayla Garza Newman Smith High Schoy Carrollton TX
S Preston
Senecca L. Preston graduated Cum Laude from the University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Communication Studies.
Diamond Gerald
I graduated from Cedar Hill Collegiate High School and Cedar Valley College.
CELESTE D PRATHER
We are so proud of Payton 2020 Graduate of Paris Jr College! She worked hard and it has paid off. While earning her degree, she worked fulltime at the hospital, and is a wife and mother with her 2nd child due in 3 weeks.
Carolyn Coleman
Breyahnna Coleman is a Senior at Newman Smith High School in Carrollton TX.
Mandie Ritter
My senior is Baylie Gage from Juan Seguin High school in Arlington, TX. She will be attending UNT in the fall and she wants to be an elementary school art teacher. She is such and amazing human and will be a wonderful teacher!
Carol Sandifer
Kaitlynn Destiny Lockett will be Graduating Wednesday May 28th, 2020 at the McKinney HS Stadium. She is going to attend CCCC and studying for a Bachelors Degree in Psycology. She is very excited to start her next adventure this Fall. Congratulations to our Grandaughter. We love you!
Lonnie Sherlock
Tharine Wells
Delaney Wells graduated from Flower Mound High school in an unforgettable ceremony at Texas Motor Speeday on May 23rd. She is the 4th and final member of her family to graduate from FMHS. Delaney was a leader in the nationally ranked Flower Mound High School Band and also a team captain on the undefeated Lady Jags Soccer team. Because of covid19 soccer playoffs did not happen and they ended their season ranked #2 in the state. She will be attending Northwestern State University on a soccer scholarship! photo credit – allendavidphotography
Tharine Wells
Tharine Wells
Rick Beaudin
Jordan Beaudin has graduated from UTA Arlington with a bachelors degree in nursing. while attending school, she also worked a full time job and with her husband raised a sweet little boy who is now four years old and so proud of his mama!! She’s ready to get to work, helping wherever she can during this Covid 19 pandemic! Congratulations Jordan Beaudin!
Angela Alaniz
My nephew Noah Martinez graduation from Forney High School 2020.
Deborah Koonce
Kelsey Stone graduate from Creekview High School.
Veronica Gonzalez
Felix Gonzalez from Mesquite High . Mesquite Texaa
Jacki Layfield
Meet Morgan Layfield who graduated from Richland High School in the top 2% of her class. She Will attend UT Austin this fall.
Jacki Layfield
Jeannine and Mark Luenser
We have 2 of our boys graduating in May 2020. Steven will be graduating from Coppell High School on May 28th via virtual presentation then on May 31st with an in-person presentation at the new Rangers ballpark. We wish him well as he will be attending Stephen F. Austin State University in the fall. He plans to major in Marketing. We are very excited for our 2 boys.
Jeannine and Mark Luenser
We have 2 of our boys graduating in May 2020. Kenneth just graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a double major of General Business and Management. His in-person graduation turned into a virtual graduation that we will be able to view on May 30th. He plans to attend graduate school in the fall to pursue a masters degree in supply chain management. We are very excited for our 2 boys.
Emily Lopez
Lamont’e Murphy, a senior at Amon Carter Riverside High School in Fort Worth, was recently accepted to his dream school, Texas Christiain University. Lamont’e worked very hard to get into TCU, but the financial aid was just not there in order for him to attend without avoiding extreme debt. Lamont’e is known for his creative and viral-worthy TikTok videos, so naturally Lamont’e decided to make a video about his acceptance to TCU. His caption read that if 71, 000 people Venmo him $1, he could afford the total cost of attendance at TCU. To much of his surprise, Lamont’e has received an outpouring of financial support from total strangers, TokTok followers, TCU students and alumni, and even his friends and teachers have donated! He has raised over $8k! He is extremely grateful for those who have donated to his fund his education. Though he is receiving financial support from the viral TikTok video, Lamont’e has not stopped applying for scholarships and meeting with TCU financial aid for additional aid. As Lamont’e’s college adviser, I am extremely happy for him. He will be the first of his family to attend college. He plans on one day becoming a doctor.
Sherneka Coleman
Shamaiya Terrell will be graduating from Wilmer-Hutchins High School. She plans to attend Langston University to major in Kinesiology and seek a career in the NFL/NBA as a Trainer.
Nichole Cormier
Our grad is Arianna Cormier and we’re so proud of her! She has such a caring heart. She will be graduating from Crowley High school and will be attending college in the fall. She hopes to be a Neo-natal nurse.
Amy Nguyen
UT Health South School of Dentistry Dr. Taylor Nguyen & Dr. Gina Khong
Scott Drane
Rayleigh Dees-Drane Senior Royse City 2020
Reagan
Lakeview Centennial High School
Tara Patton
Emily Patton, 24, of Montalba, Texas, graduated this month with honors from Stephen F. Austin State University. Her mission in life is to work with special needs children enabling them to learn skills and meet their maximum potential to have the best quality of life! She has now obtained a degree in Intersisciplinary Studies with certification in Special Education, but this trail blazer is not stopping there! She continues now with the first step toward her end-goal to become a master’s prepared Occupational Therapist with plans to work with special children!
Proud parents of our son Dorian Diaz!Congratulations Class Of 2020!!
bernadette santillan
noe santillan Senior from south grand prairie high school Future plans to be a Dallas firefighter.
Genna Sanders
First among his siblings to graduate from college and now headed back for an MBA! Michael Sanders—Forney, Texas—East Texas Baptist University
Genna Sanders
Korie Carson (Uncle)
Congrats to my Awesome twin nephews, that are 2020 graduates of North Mesquite High School. I love you both and best of wishes to Javen going to TCU and Jalen going to UNT.
Bobbie Kraut
Justin Kraut is a 2020 college graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, he received his BA degree in Broadcast Communication.
nisho makda
My son graduates from Harmony School of Innovation.
nisho makda
Sharon Jennings
Franchesca Jennings
Claudia Lopez "Mother of Alyssa Vargas"
Alyssa Vargas graduated from UT Austin May 23rd. Will be attending UNT in the Fall to pursue a masters degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
tereballesteros
Noemi Ballesteros
Monique McNeely
Gwen graduates from Hebron and plans to attend OU
Rosalinda Gensler
I’m submitting a picture of my granddaughter to Brag about my Senior 2020 and asking if we can please brag about her? Her name is Desiree Alvizo, age 18 and is graduating from Molina High School this year. Desiree will be attending Texas A&M of Texarkana this fall where she will be studying nursing. All of her family members are very proud of her achievements and for her choosen profession which she’ll be studying. We love her very much and wish her the very best in her new journey. Go Desiree!!!!
Brenda Bowman
Natalia is a senior at North Forney High School. She was a band major and section leader for the HS band. She was also one of the co captains for the varsity soccer team. She is a hard worker and is a well rounded student. She will be attending Austin College in Sherman where she will be majoring in biochemistry on the pre med track. We are so proud of this kid and all her accomplishments!
stv112071
My daughter Amaris Vasquez graduate from Brewer High School. Congrats Class of 2020.
Robert Klaiber
My son Robert Klaiber is graduating 5/29/2020 at the McKinney Independent school District Stadium I would appreciate if he would be included on your news broadcast of celebrating the graduates thank you.
Bernadette Linarez
Noe debagio Santillan Senior at South grand prairie High school Played all thru high school soccer also plays club soccer for FC Dallas He is the eldest of 6 siblings being the 2nd born. He would love to continue playing soccer thru college while trying to become a firefighter.
Melissa Hernandez
Christabelle Villanueva is graduating from Plano Senior High School. She is going to join the United States Border Patrol this fall.
Bernadette Linarez
Noe debagio Santillan Senior at South grand prairie High school played all thru high school soccer also plays club soccer for FC Dallas HE is the eldest of 6 siblings being the 2nd born. He would love to continue playing soccer thru college while trying to become a firefighter.
Melissa Walker
Hello! I would like to nominate my step sister, Alyssa Walker to “brag on my grad!” Alyssa is passionate about helping others. She did her senior project on rescue dogs and training them. She adopted a dog last year from a kill shelter and will be going to college with her pal, Jumbie, at Metropolitan State in Denver Colorado to peruse a career in nursing. She received her CNA while in high school and also worked two jobs: at corner bakery and babysitting kids in the neighborhood (Sometimes free of charge) so their parents could work. We are very proud of her! Thanks for your time and consideration, Melissa Walker (a VERY proud big sister)
Melissa Walker
Hello! I would like to nominate my step sister, Alyssa Walker to “brag on my grad!” Alyssa is passionate about helping others. She did her senior project on rescue dogs and training them. She adopted a dog last year from a kill shelter and will be going to college with her pal, Jumbie, at Metropolitan State in Denver Colorado to peruse a career in nursing. She received her CNA while in high school and also worked two jobs: at corner bakery and babysitting kids in the neighborhood (Sometimes free of charge) so their parents could work. We are very proud of her! Thanks for your time and consideration, Melissa Walker (a VERY proud big sister)
Diana Muñoz
Congratulations to my son Endy Muñoz!!
Mitchell carson
Angelina Andrade our family is so proud of u!!!! U make us so proud. Ty nbc5
Melissa Coulter
Mica Coulter graduating from Martin High School in Arlington, TX will be attending Blinn College.Please let me know if you need any other information.
Madia Baker-Okonofua
I am sharing our Grad of 2020. He has always worked so hard academically in school from Preschool to High school. He is in the top 15% of his graduating class at James Bowie High School. He loves football and will be attending University Of Houston in the fall. We are so proud of you Eni! Eni Benjamin Okonofua -Lil “Oko”
Norma Armenta "Grandmother"
Graduating Senior from Burleson High School the “Burleson Elks” He loves wrestling , he enjoys the outdoors fishing every weekend that is free. He will be going to Hill College in Burleson majoring in Computer Science.
Madia Baker-Okonofua
Mike & Julie Mahaffey
Belle Tyler Mahaffey graduating Sunday at Globe Life Field from Cleburne High School in Cleburne Texas. Belle finished in the top 10 of her class. She is heading to Purdue in the Fall to major in Biology on her way to becoming a doctor. She was awarded the Christa McAuliffe Science Award yesterday.
Mike Snyder
Gracie Snyder, daughter of Mike and Lyn Snyder of Fort Worth, is graduating from The Oakridge School with a 4.0 grade average. Gracie is a member of the National Honor Society and is an Alpha-Omega student, attending Oakridge since kindergarten. She has been accepted at 12 universities spanning coast to coast, raising $1 million 380 thousand dollars in academic scholarships. She has chosen to attend TCU to pursue dual degrees in psychology and art history.
felicia sanders
Hi this is my son Joshua Franklin.He will be graduating from Uplift Might Preparatory on July 27,2020After graduating he will be attending Paul Quinn College in the Fall.
Sylvia Guajardo
GRADUATE IS ENTERING THE U.S. MARINES ON JULY 27, 2020
TRACY DICKSON
2020 Graduate Kennedy Dickson
Valarie Ortiz
Congrats to my daughter love you!
Isaiah Robbins
Plano Senior High School
michael dunkle
samantha dunkle class of 2020 crowley high school