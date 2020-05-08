Brag About Your Grad – Gallery V

Graduation ceremonies have been postponed or canceled or won’t be the same as years past because of the coronavirus pandemic, but NBC 5 is letting you brag about your grad by sending photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com!
Julie Johnson
Our daughter Abigail Grace Johnson was to graduate from college at Tarleton State University today (Friday) with her nursing degree. She will be working as an ER nurse. Thanks for doing this! Julie Johnson (Please let me know if there is anything else you need us to do for it to make your highlight on the news! )
Granny (Bonnie turner)
Shamaya always committed her time to our local youth in the community.
HOSA member is (Health Occupations Students of America)
Junior Ambassador
AB honor roll
Academic prepared
All around athlete
Shamaya participated in WJ..H cheerleading program doing her middle school journey.
Maya participated four years as a varsity volleyball player receiving many honors such as honorable mention freshman year. 2nd team all district sophomore year. honorable mention junior year. and first them all district senior year.
made a regional appearance in powerlifting. place 6th in the region.
would’ve made a state appearance in track and field. Four straight 1st place finishes in shot put. Maya was Westwood most athletic girl this year
Jeff McFadden
Thank you so much for the consideration of my sweet twin daughter being celebrated on your morning news show. Their names are Claire and Carsen McFadden they are twins at Lovejoy high school. They are both attending The University of Auburn in the fall. They are wonderful kids and are so worth celebrating like all 2020 Seniors. #proudparents Jeff and Stephanie McFadden
Jeff McFadden
Jeff McFadden
Karla Narvaez
This is Giselle Olalde, she went to Birdville Elementary, Haltom middle, & is in Haltom high school. Giselle is gonna be the first to graduate in her family. it is a really important thing for her parents to see her walk the stage. she played sports all middle school, played freshman volleyball, state finalist for DECA sophomore year, placed 3rd in the Cosmetology quiz bowl junior year, and is in the
Brittany Chapman
This is our Senior, Parker Chapman. He id graduating from Richland High School and attending Oklahoma State University in the Fall with a major in Natural Resource Ecology and Management to become a Game Warden!
steve hauf
This is my son Steven Hauf. He is about to be a Pharmacist! Graduating from UNTSCP. He has worked for Walgreens for many years and will become the first Doctor in our family. We are all so proud of him ! I wish his mother could have seen this but she passed in 2016. Go Steven! From Steve his dad. Thank you.
michelle stockel
Hello, thank you for celebrating our 2020 grads! This is our International Baccalaureate candidate senior daughter, Aubrie Stockel. She is graduating from Lawrence D. Bell High School, where she is a National Honor Society member, and was co captain of color guard with the LD Bell Blue Raider Band. Aubs will be attending the University of North Texas this fall, pursuing a degree in business and entrepreneurship. She is an inspiration to her sister and brothers. We are really proud of her, and the class of 2020, wishing them many future blessings!
michelle stockel
Sandra Gonzalez
The Martinez siblings –
Abigail – graduates from Amon Carter Riverside High School. She was accepted at 12 universities and has chosen the University of Texas at San Antonio. Abby will major in Kinesiology and is also interested in the pre-dental program at UTSA. Her brother, Hector, graduates from Hofstra University in New York. He will graduate with Latin Honors and his Bachelor of Arts in Pre-Health Studies with a concentration in Audiology and minors in Biochemistry, and Neuroscience. He is in the process of applying to medical school.
Sandra Gonzalez
Roslyn E. Baker
Greetings;Caleb Mathew Baker, graduating from the International Leadership of Texas High School in Garland. He plans to attend Howard University, majoring in International Relations and minoring in Mandarin. He also looked forward to working as a camp counselor, but camps so far have been postponed *NHS*Honor Grad*Trilingual Honors Award*Community Service Award Medal @125 hours*Christian Leadership Award*Track and FootballThe Lord Is My Strength…. Isaiah 41:10
Chrystal Baker
Khalid Johnson attends Terrell High School in Terrell Texas. After graduation Khalid will attend Tarleton State University to major in criminal justice and minor in business– Chrystal Baker
Chrystal Baker
William McGuire
Will McGuire Marcus High School
KAREN HARMON
I am a special education teacher & Izzy is an A & B student taking AP courses, is in theater, track & sings in the youth choir at church.
Lizeth Vara
This is my senior… Danna Montserrat Feria. She goes to WMHS and like any other mom would be, I am more than proud of this girl. She has been involved and dedicated in many things both academic and extracurricular always giving her best effort no matter what sacrifices she has to make, in fact, her favorite Bible verse is Romans 8:18. It is very sad for me and everyone in our family, that there is a possibility that she cannot celebrate her achievements at the end of this stage in which she worked so hard and that’s why I decided to join her in this BRAG ON YOUR GRAD movement. After HS, she is going to SC for the Army Boot Camp, then GA to finish her AIT training. Subsequently, she will move to San Antonio to work at the ARMY base and at the same time attend UTSA to study Political Science since her dream is to become a FBI special agent. I am sure that she will succeed if she remains firm in her convictions, she is a girl who knows what she wants and does what it takes to get it done… always with God’s guidance and help. May God bless all
Lizeth Vara
Squid Person
AJ Mazzucchi is a senior at Highland Park High School. He’ll be attending Belmont University in Nashville to study music production! We are so proud of him and know that he will achieve big things!
Lonnie and NaMicha Williams
Elijah Williams, son of Lonnie & NaMicha Williams, will attend Stephen F. Austin University after graduation, where he will major in Criminal Justice. He will also continue his football and track career at SFA as he is a Division 1 commit.
Elijah is an honor graduate and is the captain for both the Kennedale Wildcat football and track teams. He was named First-Team All-District Corner in football, and he was the 400-meter district and area champion in track. He was also a regional qualifier in his sophomore and junior seasons.
Lonnie and NaMicha Williams
Lonnie and NaMicha Williams
William McGuire
martinezraul898
Maria Itzell Serratos Class of 2020 North Mesquite High School
Scarlet Franklin
Haleigh Mitchell is a senior at North Mesquite High School. She is a 4 year varsity softball player and has received many awards! She loves the game. Haleigh has a big and giving heart ! We love her and are so proud bid her!
Scarlet Franklin
