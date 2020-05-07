Brag About Your Grad – Gallery IV

Graduation ceremonies have been postponed or canceled or won't be the same as years past because of the coronavirus pandemic, but NBC 5 is letting you brag about your grad by sending photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com!
79 photos
1/79
Tommy Newsom
Greetings:I want to introduce to you a very special graduate, Haeleigh Faith Day, who is graduating from Godley High School, with honors. Haeleigh holds an officer position on the National Honor Society along with Spanish Club as well.She has been doing college work and will graduate as a Certified EMT. Haeleigh is taking her EMT skills to US Army, where she ships out in July. She has enlisted as an Army Combat Medic and plans to pursue her doctorate in medicine.Haeleigh has already been on missionary trips to both Mexico and Belize and intends on using her education with Doctors Without Borders. She wants to travel and help others less fortunate.This is her dream since age 3, and she has been in pursuit of it now for 15 years.We are so proud of her!Respectfully,Tommy and Trish Newsom Nana and Poppy
2/79
Tracey Dollarhide
This is Abigail Dollarhide. She is graduating June, 2020 from Rowlett High School. She plans to pursue a career as a Labor and Delivery Nurse. Her Dad and Stepmom are so proud of Abby and her accomplishments!!
3/79
Wendy Hudson
Makenna Hudson Paradise High School Class of
4/79
Jerry Canlas
Hello, This is my eldest daughter Giullian Canlas, a senior at Lebanon Trail HS. She is going to University of Texas at Austin to study Radio Television Film and Journalism with Texas Excellence Scholarship. In high school, she was president of the school’s orchestra and part of the Vanguard TV and Frisco ISD-TV. She plays viola at LT, has participated in the region 24 orchestra, and plans to continue to play during college. She spends her time working at In-N-Out and hanging out with friends. Organizations she is a part of include: NHS, Asian American Journalists Association, LT Pit Orchestra for Musicals, and the Quill and Scroll Honor Society. Giullian attended Shawnee Trail Elementary since kindergarten and Clark Middle School.
5/79
Destiny Toliver
Destiny Toliver High School Graduation 2020. Looking forward to attending college at University of North Texas in the fall.
6/79
Debi Jenkins
Molly Jenkins is graduating from Lovejoy High School in Lucas. While at Lovejoy she was a Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader and President of the LARK (Lovejoy Acts of Random Kindness) Club. In the fall she’s going to Baylor University (following in her father and my footsteps) where she will study business/entrepreneurship. 🙂
7/79
Marilyn Hill
Brie Godfrey Graduating from Berkner High School this month and attending Texas Tech University in the fall.
8/79
Juanita Herrera
Desarey Karisma Herrera Class of 2020 at Paschal High School. She was in Colorguard,Track,Orchestra and currently in Wrestling.
9/79
Shamaya always committed her time to our local youth in the community.
HOSA member is (Health Occupations Students of America)
Junior Ambassador
AB honor roll
Academic prepared
All around athlete
Shamaya participated in WJ..H cheerleading program doing her middle school journey.
Maya participated four years as a varsity volleyball player receiving many honors such as honorable mention freshman year. 2nd team all district sophomore year. honorable mention junior year. and first them all district senior year.
made a regional appearance in powerlifting. place 6th in the region.
would’ve made a state appearance in track and field. Four straight 1st place finishes in shot put. Maya was Westwood most athletic girl this year brag about senior: Granny (Bonnie turner)
10/79
LaWanda Hanes
Jasmine Hanes is a scholar-athlete at Life High School Waxahachie. Jasmine, a member of National Honor Society, is graduating in the Top 10% of her class with an Associate Degree from Navarro College. She will attend the University of North Texas, where she will study interior Design, exercising her love for creative expression. We are extremely proud of Jasmine and we celebrate her. Thank you for taking the time to celebrate our graduates!LaWanda
11/79
Gerald Bailey
Xavier Bailey – Keller Timber Creek High School Class of 2020.
12/79
yonah knuckles
This is Annie B. Knuckles. She is a senior at the Summit High School in Mansfield, and member of the Sapphire drill team. She will attend Texas State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Biochemistry. Her dream is to become a Pediatric Surgeon. Go Bordu!!!
13/79
14/79
Ileen Macias
This is my daughter,Layla Casanova. Senior Class of 2020 at South Grand Prairie Highschool .
15/79
Beatrice Clark
Kylie Clark .. 2020 Senior at LakeRidge High School.. Mansfield, Tex.. Will attend TWU in Denton… her grandma & her Poppa are so proud of her..we wish her all the luck…she’s our oldest granddaughter… Thank you chn. 5.. Y’all the BEST!!!
16/79
Norma Rivera
96 Grand Prairie High SchoolDavian RiveraMom Norma Rivera
17/79
Shelbi Balzan
We all will graduate even during a quarantine!!
18/79
Vivian Ly
19/79
heather marie
This is a picture of my stepdaughter Angel Nichole Pettis. Angel has worked so hard through her years of school and graduation has been either canceled or delayed. Angel went to Haltom High School.
20/79
21/79
22/79
Lupe And Ed sanchez
Graduation picture of son. Josh
23/79
Julie Sides
Luke Sides will graduate from Allen High School, Eagle Stadium on May 22nd. He is headed to the University of Texas Tech in Lubbock to study Mass Communications in the fall. Thanks, Julie Sides
24/79
Tresa Thornton
Amanda Thornton Is a senior at Stephen F. Austin State University and will graduate on May 9, 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. While at SFA she has made the Dean’s List and worked as a Community Assistant and Assistant Hall Director in the Residence Life Department. She also served as secretary in the Student Nurses’ Association. She is a
25/79
Heather Akins
Bethany Akins, Senior 2020
26/79
Stacy Roberson
Good Morning, I would like to brag about my Grad Cole A Roberson, He is a senior of
27/79
28/79
29/79
Mechelle Hill
Dylan is a 2020 Senior graduating from Bowie High School in Arlington, TX. He has attended the AISD Fire Academy for the last 2 years. He passed his Firefighter certification and is in the process of completing his EMT certification. He is a volunteer firefighter for Dalworthington Gardens and plans to work as a paid firefighter when he completes his training!Sent from AT&T Yahoo Mail on Android
30/79
Bates, Jenia
This is Alphonso Bates, Jr. He is graduating from South Grand Prairie High School. He will be attending Texas State University in the Fall!! Thanks for all the Senior 2020 Love Jenia Bates Sent from my iPhone
31/79
32/79
33/79
Pamela Frank
Hi!This is our daughter Ashleigh. She is graduating from Eaton High School on May 26 at the Texas Motor Speedway! She has been a CTE Ambassador for her school district, NHS, NTHS, and FFA. She is the North Texas High School Rodeo Association Queen. This January she competed in the 1st Annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Invitational at the Will Rogers Colosseum. She will be attending Tarleton State University in the fall. She is hopeful to make their rodeo team. She will be studying Agricultural Communication and Animal Science. Thank you!Pamela and Christopher Frank
34/79
Shakirah Starks
Class of 2020 Graduate
35/79
Leanne Sykes
Ryan will be graduating May 21st 2020, and going into the United States Marine Corps.Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
36/79
Kim Bryan
Morgan Bryan is graduating from McKinney Boyd HS and attending Baylor this fall.What times do senior pics air?ThanksKim Bryan
37/79
38/79
Brandy Pardo
This is Chris Pardo from Frisco. He is graduating from Frisco High and is going to the SLU campus in Madrid Spain to study Political Science and International Relations.
39/79
Lauren Lake Graduating with From university of Oklahoma with Honors. Lauren will begin her career as a NICU Nurse in July!!
40/79
SeGwendolyn Williams
This is my daughter Imani Williams she is graduating from Red Oak High School. She would’ve celebrated her birthday,prom, and graduation all this month but the pandemic will prevent her from doing so. Please show her how much I’m proud of her by sharing her story.
41/79
Brenda Dillon
Neva Farmer is graduate from Rockwall Heath high school. She is going to Collin county college for nursing.
42/79
Julie Vilayheuang
Senior 2020 @ Berkner High school STEM Academy UT Arlington bound to pursue a degree in Biomedical Engineering
43/79
Suzanne
Adam Whoolery Guyer High School Accepted to A&M Commerce as a Music Education Major
44/79
Heather Lind
Josh Petty is graduating 3rd in his class from Community High School in Nevada,Tx. He is going to Texas A&M college station – college of engineering and will be doing Air Force ROTC while he’s there.
45/79
Kathleen Dooley
My daughter Tara Dooley is ranked 4th in her class at Lake Worth High School, and plans on attending UNT in the fall. She also qualified for state in UIL band soloist playing the marimba instrument after only having starting playing any instrument in her sophomore year. But due to the Corvid-19 virus all UIL was canceled and the tears in her eyes killed me when she learned she wasn’t going to get to compete. . With all this going on right now I couldn’t be prouder of daughter and all her hard work. Proud Mom,Kathleen Hudgin
46/79
Susan Ketterer
Braswell High School senior, Jacob Ketterer, is graduating with a 4.7 GPA, is a varsity athlete, NHS member, and an Eagle Scout. Jacob has been awarded a Presdential Scholarship from University of Texas in Arlington and will be majoring in Aerospace in the fall.
47/79
Gail Johnson
This is Yasmine Johnson she attends Newman Academy Cedar Hill. Yasmine is very involved and ￼ active at her school. She is a member of the ￼national honor society and maintain a GPA of 3.7. She also is a member of ￼student government. She is an athlete in the areas of ￼￼tennis and cheer. Outside of school, Yasmine works at our local court house as an intern Yasmine she is planning on attending Prairie View University in the fall. Yasmine is passionate about the law and planning on being becoming an attorney when she graduates.
48/79
49/79
Sam Hecht
Name:Abby Hecht (Pronounced Hekt)High School:Legacy Christian AcademyCollege:University of MinnesotaDegree:Strategic CommunicationsThank you so much!– Samuel J. HechtMobile: +
50/79
Angi Magaña
Gabriel Magaña is a senior at Trinity High School in Euless, Texas. He is an International Baccalaureate candidate and the valedictorian of his class. Gabe has been involved in multiple extracurricular activities such as the Hurst Euless Bedford Student Ambassadors, Junior World Affairs Council, Youth in Government, and Spanish Honor Society. Next year, he will major in Computer Science at Stanford University. The whole family including 4 sisters are very proud of him! — Angi & David Magaña(P.S. David & I met while working at NBC 5–then KXAS–in 1995-6.)
51/79
52/79
Marina Ramirez
Bianca Ramirez class of 2020 Happy and blessed parents!
53/79
Bernadette Covington
Sent from my iPhoneBegin forwarded message:From: Bernadette Covington
54/79
Sherly Sunny
Stacey Sunny is graduating on May15th from DBU with masters in professional counseling. She loves to learn and keeps going no matter what. We are very proud of her. We wish her the best.
55/79
Darryl Parker
Ms. Lesia Maria (MiMi) Parker, Married 39 years, a retired military wife, a mother of 3 college graduates and grandmother of 3 soon to be 5 grandchildren. After successfully supporting your husband and all of your children to obtain their degrees, you finally had the chance to complete that milestone for yourself. She graduates from Ashford University Cum Laude Honors with a Degree in Business Administration
56/79
Humberto Cantu
Graduating from Paschal High School, Fort Worth, Texas
57/79
Jessica Ortiz
Amari Ortiz, Bridgeport High School Senior
58/79
Jackeline Tovar
A proud Texan graduating in Oklahoma
59/79
Nikki
Kaliyah Mitchell was the cheerleader for the 2019-2020 school year for Grand Prairie High. Since school has been out she has spent most of her time working to save for college. Of course she wont be attending originally senior prom nor graduation, but hopefully this will brighten her day. Thank You!
60/79
61/79
62/79
63/79
Carolina Del Ray
I’m Carolina Del Ray and I am graduating from Highland Park High School. I’ll be heading to UCLA this fall to pursue a career in acting.
64/79
Trish Newsom
Graduate, Haeleigh Faith Day
65/79
Jeana Stewart
This is my son, Hunter Estrada. Hunter is graduating from Baylor University this month with a degree in Biology/Pre-Med. He plans to attend medical school next year and hopes to become a physician. So proud of my Grad! Sic ‘Em Bears!!!
66/79
Christine Collins
I have two seniors this year High School and College.We had so many cool plans for our two seniors. But life can throw you some curve balls. We are very proud of both our seniors this year and we feel 2020 events will somehow make them even stronger**Matthew will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Texas A&M**Cassandra will graduate from Millsap High School as Valedictorian of her class and she will be going to UT Austin Moody College to study post production video editing.– Best wishes to all the
67/79
Gerald Bailey
Xavier Bailey – Keller Timber Creek High School Class of 2020.
68/79
Èmos M.
Greetings, I’m submitting my son’s information for graduation recognition. Justus McCowan is graduating on May 30th, from Frisco Independence High School. Currently, we haven’t received any information regarding the plans for graduation ceremonies. Thank you in advance for making our seniors feel special by recognizing them in this special way! Some’ McCowan
69/79
Elizabeth Rodriguez
Just want to brag on my senior Raymond Jr from Fort Worth Texas and he goes to Marine Creek Collegiate High School. Congratulations son and we are so proud of you.
70/79
71/79
72/79
Christine Collins
I have two seniors this year High School and College.We had so many cool plans for our two seniors. But life can throw you some curve balls. We are very proud of both our seniors this year and we feel 2020 events will somehow make them even stronger**Matthew will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Texas A&M**Cassandra will graduate from Millsap High School as Valedictorian of her class and she will be going to UT Austin Moody College to study post production video editing.– Best wishes to all the
73/79
Yahoo
Caden Hardy Argyle High School Argyle, TX Class of 2020
74/79
candice ison
Derek Berkhout / 2020 Grad at Stephen F Austin .. Congratulations Baby !!!
75/79
Amanda Crawley
This is our Senior, Gabriel Crawley, Mesquite High School, Class of 2020. The whole family is so very proud of this young man! Here is a special shout out to his lovely girlfriend, Leslee Fenton, who is also graduating this year. We Love YOU TWO!
76/79
LaWanda Hanes
Jasmine Hanes is a scholar-athlete at Life High School Waxahachie. Jasmine, a member of National Honor Society, is graduating in the Top 10% of her class with an Associate Degree from Navarro College. She will attend the University of North Texas, where she will study interior Design, exercising her love for creative expression. We are extremely proud of Jasmine and we celebrate her. Thank you for taking the time to celebrate our graduates!LaWanda
77/79
78/79
79/79
Laura Gonzalez
This my son Tony Gonzalez graduate from Cedar Hill High School. He is a National Honor Society Member and is in the TOP 5% of his class. He is a 3-year Varsity Letterman and made the 7-6A Senior All-District Team this year in baseball. Tony will attend Cedar Valley College in Lancaster, Texas persuing his studies in Physical Therapy, and will play NCJAA Baseball for the Cedar Valley Suns this Fall. We are so proud of him and look forward to what the future holds!