Your Weather Photos: Dec. 28, 2019

After storms blew through North Texas Saturday afternoon, NBC 5 viewers headed outdoors to take pictures of rainbows and sunsets across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Randy Crust Double rainbow near Parks Mall in Arlington.

Dave Phillips Rainbow in Southlake

Rick Bay Rainbow seen in Kennedale

Rick Bay Rainbow seen in Kennedale

Joy Baughman What a beautiful rainbow around 5:30 p.m. in Mansfield.

Debbie Tarver Rainbow in Weatherford

David Blair Dual rainbows in Arlington

Brent Theis Sunset over Dallas

Leslie Gent-James Beautiful rainbow shining over DFW National Cemetery

Amber Beautiful sunset in McKinney

Franky P. Downtown Fort Worth from backyard in Watauga