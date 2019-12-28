Your Weather Photos: Dec. 28, 2019

By Chris Blake

By Chris Blake

After storms blew through North Texas Saturday afternoon, NBC 5 viewers headed outdoors to take pictures of rainbows and sunsets across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

11 photos
1/11
Randy Crust
Double rainbow near Parks Mall in Arlington.
2/11
Dave Phillips
Rainbow in Southlake
3/11
Rick Bay
Rainbow seen in Kennedale
4/11
Rick Bay
Rainbow seen in Kennedale
5/11
Joy Baughman
What a beautiful rainbow around 5:30 p.m. in Mansfield.
6/11
Debbie Tarver
Rainbow in Weatherford
7/11
David Blair
Dual rainbows in Arlington
8/11
Brent Theis
Sunset over Dallas
9/11
Leslie Gent-James
Beautiful rainbow shining over DFW National Cemetery
10/11
Amber
Beautiful sunset in McKinney
11/11
Franky P.
Downtown Fort Worth from backyard in Watauga

This article tagged under:

weatherrainbowsunset

More Photo Galleries

NHL Winter Classic Brings Outdoor Hockey to Dallas
NHL Winter Classic Brings Outdoor Hockey to Dallas
Photos: Christmas in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square
Photos: Christmas in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square
Photos: Christmas at Daystar
Photos: Christmas at Daystar
Photos: Dallas Zoo Lights
Photos: Dallas Zoo Lights
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us