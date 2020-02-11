Mesquite

Teen Arrested for Bringing Unloaded Gun to Mesquite School Campus

police car police lights
NBC 5 News

A high school student in Mesquite was arrested Monday morning for bringing an unloaded gun onto school grounds, police say.

A Mesquite police spokesman said a teacher at Dr. Ralph H. Poteet High School alerted a school resource officer that a student may have been armed with a gun. The officer then discovered the unloaded gun in the student's belongings.

A district statement to parents said police were investigating but did not believe the student intended to harm anyone.

local

Dallas Feb 7

Former Dallas Officer Expected to Take Stand in Use of Deadly Force Trial

Feb 7

Money Week: Tackling Your Student Loans

The student, who hasn't been identified, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a place where weapons are prohibited.

The district said the student faces possible expulsion.

This article tagged under:

MesquiteMesquite ISDDescriptionDr. Ralph H. Poteet High School
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us