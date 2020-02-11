Teen Arrested for Bringing Unloaded Gun to Mesquite School Campus

A high school student in Mesquite was arrested Monday morning for bringing an unloaded gun onto school grounds, police say.
A Mesquite police spokesman said a teacher at Dr. Ralph H. Poteet High School alerted a school resource officer that a student may have been armed with a gun. The officer then discovered the unloaded gun in the student's belongings.
A district statement to parents said police were investigating but did not believe the student intended to harm anyone.
The student, who hasn't been identified, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a place where weapons are prohibited.
The district said the student faces possible expulsion.