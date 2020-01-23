Cook Children’s Hospital Files Appellate Brief in Baby Tinslee Case

A newly filed appellate brief by Cook Children's argues that doctors and nurses caring for Tinslee Lewis should not be ignored.

The hospital says the case of the infant who has lived her entire life on life support is causing moral distress, particularly on its nurses.

Tinslee Lewis is in such a fragile state, according to Cook Children's, that even a simple touch can trigger a dying event.

A nurse who has cared for the girl since birth testified that it is "very emotionally difficult for [her] and for the nursing staff because we're inflicting painful interventions on her that we believe exacerbate her suffering for no good outcome.”

The hospital says nurses are notified in advance that they will be assigned to care for Lewis, so they may request a change in assignment. Many nurses refuse to be assigned to Lewis, because they "are uncomfortable in inflicting that kind of pain on her," according to the brief.

Tinslee Lewis' family argues that they believe her condition can improve. She suffers from grave heart and lung problems. The girl's family is seeking another hospital to continue to provide care.

An injunction has been filed to block Cook Children's from removing the girl from life support.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have vowed to support Tinslee Lewis' family in their fight all the way to the United States Supreme Court, if necessary.