Police report zero deaths after speeding crackdown on Loop 12

After NBC 5 Investigates exposed the extreme dangers drivers and pedestrians face on Loop 12 in southern Dallas, police launched a major crackdown on speeding.

Now, months into that effort, officers believe it is saving lives.

“There was a history there, and it was a history that we didn't like, and it needed to be changed,” interim Dallas Police Chief Michael Igo said in an interview with NBC 5 Investigates.

Igo said the department's traffic unit has issued more than 800 tickets and warnings since the start of December on the Ledbetter and Great Trinity Forest sections of Loop 12.

Since October, data the department provided to NBC 5 shows more than 1,200 tickets and warnings have been handed out on those stretches of the loop.

October is when the Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Dallas lowered the speed limit to 40 mph on portions of Loop 12. That decision came after an NBC 5 investigation revealed that at least 105 people had died and more than 470 were seriously injured on Loop 12 in just five years.

TxDOT data reviewed by NBC 5 Investigates shows the loop has become the deadliest roadway in the city, with many fatal crashes involving speed. In 2024 alone, there were at least 24 fatal crashes on the Dallas portion of Loop 12, according to the data.

Since police ramped up enforcement of the lower speed limit in December, they have reported zero deaths on southern Loop 12, where they have focused their efforts.

“It's very encouraging. Obviously, one fatality is too many on our roadways. So, to partner with these other groups, to have a committed group working together, it's very encouraging,” Igo said.

Igo credits not just his officers but also city and state officials who have worked together in recent months to develop a plan to implement dozens of new safety measures on the loop.

State Sen. Royce West has organized town hall meetings with TxDOT, the city of Dallas transportation planners, and the North Central Texas Council of Governments. They are now installing better street lighting, new traffic signals, and eventually new pedestrian crossings to improve safety.

“It takes a team effort. And so, with that, we're very happy with the progress we've seen so far,” Igo said.

On Thursday, Dallas police traffic unit officers were out again on Loop 12 near Glendale Park, both on motorcycles and on foot along the side of the road, clocking speeds, signaling to drivers to pull over, and issuing citations.

To guide its enforcement efforts, the department is now using new GPS-based software to pinpoint exactly when and where speeding is happening most on Loop 12. Officers can then be assigned to the worst locations at the worst times.

Igo said the department is working to reduce speeds on other roadways as well and hopes to eventually increase the size of its traffic unit. With help from the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the department is exploring the possibility of obtaining federal funds to hire more officers dedicated to traffic enforcement and reducing roadway deaths.

On Loop 12, the chief says he is aiming for zero deaths—not just for months, but for the long-term future.