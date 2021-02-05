ali alexander

Who is Ali Alexander, the Fort Worth Man Behind ‘#stopthesteal'?

NBC 5 Investigates the Tarrant County man at the center of “#stopthesteal"

By Scott Friedman

Ali Alexander is from Fort Worth. 

He takes credit for launching the “stop the steal” movement, and for coming up with the idea of a Jan. 6 Trump Rally in D.C.

Now social media platforms have banned him. Cash apps have cut him off.

He says he’s effectively in hiding.

In this episode, produced by NBC 5 Investigates, we track Ali Alexander’s path from his Tarrant County roots to the top of the group that riled up national anger over false claims of a stolen election.

And we discover how he continued to raise tens of thousands of dollars via an unlikely platform.

