Outgoing ERCOT CEO to Receive Golden Parachute Worth More Than $800,000

Bill Magness, the ERCOT CEO who was voted out Wednesday night in the wake of last month's statewide power disaster, is expected to be given a golden parachute.

As CEO of the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid, it was up to Magness to ensure Texas had a reliable electric system. But Wednesday night, ERCOT's board of directors pulled the plug on Magness in the wake of statewide power outages and gave Magness 60 days notice to terminate his contract.

That early out, NBC 5 Investigates has learned, means Magness is eligible to receive severance equal to his yearly salary which is more than

$800,000. Magness agreed to release his contract late Thursday, hours after NBC5 Investigates asked him to make the details public.

"These exorbitant salaries happen when you have a weak Public Utility Commission and an ERCOT board that is filled with industry insiders," said State Rep. Rafael Anchia (D-Dallas District 103).

In a hearing Thursday in Austin, ERCOT board member Lori Cobos said she objected to Magness' termination deal.

Cobos heads the state's office of Public Utility Counsel, an agency that represents Texas' electric consumers. She suggested Magness' severance might not be fair to consumers who will ultimately pay for that severance through the electric fees ERCOT collects.

"There is a 60-day transition and a severance package and I had concerns about that as I represent consumers who pay ERCOT's day-to-day operations and salaries," Cobos said.

Cobos did not specify what was included in Magness' severance package.

NBC5 Investigates contacted Magness directly and asked if he would release the details of both his severance and his contract. He initially referred the request to an ERCOT spokesperson who said she had no details on the package. Later in the afternoon however Magness released his contract which shows he's eligible for a severance of one full year of his annual salary.

The spokesperson later confirmed to NBC 5 Investigates that is what Magness is expected to receive.