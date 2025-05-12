The new Dallas police chief addressed questions from the City Council's Public Safety Committee on Monday about the department's slow response times, saying overlapping officer responsibilities and an outdated system may be partly to blame.

Chief Daniel Comeaux held his first briefing with the committee on Monday. He pledged to examine how the department prioritizes emergency calls and how to free up more officers to handle incoming calls.

In our ongoing investigative series, Help on Hold, NBC 5 Investigates has highlighted how response times for many urgent calls far exceed the Dallas Police Department's own goals.

On Monday, Comeaux tried to assure members of the City Council he is working on solutions. The chief said he is considering how resources are used and whether shifting more officers to patrol would improve response times.

Over the last week, reports from NBC 5 Investigates have shown examples of how slow responses from police officers impact Dallas families. That included a startling video of two 10-year-old boys who were hit by a car while standing on a sidewalk.

The police department confirmed that it took officers four and a half hours to respond to and investigate the crash. According to the department's response time target goals, officers should have been on the scene in 12 minutes.

But police told NBC 5 Investigates that other urgent calls were holding, and they had no officers available.

On Monday, District 13 City Councilmember Gay Donnell Willis asked the chief about potential solutions to get help on the scene faster.

"I would hope this is one of the top things that you're taking a look at as one of my main concerns. And I think we all hear this from our residents as well," Willis said.

Comeaux said the department's system is outdated and he's getting a team together to review everything, including how each call is labeled and prioritized.

The chief said he is learning that other cities prioritize calls differently and is asking whether Dallas needs to update its protocol.

Comeaux, who is still in his first weeks on the job, also said he's noticing where some divisions in the department overlap responsibilities and are handling the same things. The chief is questioning if changes could be made to those processes that would allow moving some officers back to patrol, which should help improve response times.

NBC 5 Investigates looked at the latest response time numbers on Monday. Year-to-date, the highest Priority 1 emergency calls are averaging about 4 minutes slower than the department's 8-minute target goal. Priority 2, urgent calls are still taking officers almost 90 minutes to arrive, on average, way beyond the department's 12-minute target for those calls.

