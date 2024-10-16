driven to death

New safety measures planned for deadliest street in Dallas

Neighbors say changes can’t come soon enough to portions of Loop 12 as at least 18 people have already died in fatal crashes so far in 2024

By Scott Friedman and Eva Parks

NBC Universal, Inc.

The area's top transportation leaders unveiled new plans to address the deadliest street in Dallas at a town hall meeting on Tuesday.

It's a conversation prompted by an NBC 5 Investigation, Driven to Death, which highlighted dangers on Loop 12 in southern Dallas, a road that continues to lead the city in traffic deaths and injuries.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

It's been almost a year since NBC 5 Investigates began asking questions about why so many people are dying and suffering serious injuries on Loop 12.

At Tuesday’s meeting, TxDOT announced its most sweeping plans yet to address the dangers, but the concern for some at Tuesday’s meeting is whether the change will happen fast enough to stem the distressing number of deaths.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Already, TxDOT and the city have implemented new, lower speed limits on much of Loop 12, installed new signs, lowered speed limits, and painted new speed limits on street pavement.

Now, they plan to install 15 new traffic signals, creating new mid-block crossings for pedestrians

"You will have 15 new locations that you can walk in a protected by the signal crosswalk, and that hopefully will allow more opportunity for people to walk safely across the road,” said Ceason Clemons, TxDOT’s Dallas District Engineer.

Officials said they are also removing or consolidating 41 bus stops near new safer crossings, and they plan to install lighting on the entire Loop 12 corridor.

They are also considering using federal money to hire new police officers dedicated to speed enforcement

“So whatever speed enforcement we can bring to the problem is going to be critical,” said Michael Morris, Transportation Director at the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

While the plans sound encouraging, much of this will take time.

For example, installing the new crossings and lights could take 18 months, which is longer than some in the community say they are willing to wait.

New data from TxDOT shows 18 people have died in traffic crashes on the loop already this year.

“You gonna wait and we gonna come back and another kid died or another person died and you gonna say, alright we have 17 months? Is that what you’re going to say? Let me know,” said Taylor Toynes, an Oak Cliff community leader who addressed Tuesday night's town hall meeting.

Officials pledged to look at how to speed up timelines and said they would work with police to see if more police enforcement is possible right away.

The NBC 5 Investigates series “Driven to Death” has told the stories of people who died on Loop 12. The reporting has used video and data to shine a light on the dangers, including high speeds and a lack of crosswalks, causing pedestrians to walk across the middle of Loop 12’s six-lane roads.

Community leaders listened, including State Senator Royce West who then pulled together the top transportation officials in the region.

“I was alarmed and even shocked of the number of accidents that took place,” said West.

DRIVEN TO DEATH

driven to death Nov 2, 2023

Dallas traffic death rate worst among 10 largest U.S. cities

driven to death Nov 6, 2023

Dallas plan to cut traffic deaths rolls slowly years after council OK'd ‘Vision Zero'

driven to death Nov 7, 2023

Dallas City Council members question lack of progress on ‘Vision Zero' traffic safety plan

driven to death Nov 8, 2023

Can a Canadian city be a model for Dallas when it comes to road safety?

driven to death Nov 9, 2023

Experts question if high speed limits and bad road designs add to Dallas traffic deaths

driven to death Nov 17, 2023

With speed the leading cause of Dallas traffic deaths, where are the police?

Dallas Jan 30

$500M Dallas transportation bond proposal devotes less than 2% to ‘Vision Zero' road safety plan

nbc 5 investigates Dec 13, 2023

One dangerous Dallas street will get a ‘road diet' with federal funds

Dallas Jan 31

Dallas council members question ‘minimal' Vision Zero road safety funding in bond plan

Fort Worth Feb 6

Fort Worth fatal crashes up 31% in five years as city talks ‘Vision Zero'

driven to death Feb 6

Dallas intersection where NBC 5 highlighted pedestrian dangers gets a new crosswalk

driven to death Feb 7

Draft traffic study suggests major changes to slow speedy drivers on Ferguson Road in far East Dallas

driven to death Feb 14

Five pedestrians killed in 11 months on less than a mile of Loop 12, prompting calls for change

driven to death Feb 16

State senator pledges action after NBC 5 investigation highlights deaths on Loop 12

driven to death Feb 20

Dallas ‘Vision Zero' road safety progress questioned at city council briefing

driven to death Feb 21

‘It could have killed someone' Dallas residents beg for protection from dangerous drivers on NW Hwy

driven to death Feb 28

Dallas Dept. of Transportation misses deadlines for responding to road complaints thousands of times

driven to death Feb 29

Dallas residents hear city's plan to address traffic dangers on Ferguson Road

driven to death Mar 27

DART considers moving bus stops to areas safer for pedestrians

driven to death Apr 3

Dallas City Council questions how to accelerate road safety plan

traffic May 1

Could your phone help save you from a wrong-way driver?

Fort Worth May 15

Fort Worth streets identified as dangerous years ago are still among the most deadly

Dallas May 22

Triple-digit speeds on Central raise concerns about expressway turned speedway

driven to death Aug 28

Dallas considers lowering speed limits on city's deadliest road

Dallas Sep 6

Passenger in car that hit & killed student on E. Ledbetter Drive/Loop 12 charged with murder: DPD

driven to death Sep 8

Dozens of 'emergency' traffic safety changes planned for Loop 12

driven to death Sep 11

Dallas lowers speed limit on Central Expwy after NBC 5 Investigates reveals extreme speeds

driven to death Sep 25

Headed ‘to the pokey.' DFW-area police warn extreme speeders of possible arrest

Dallas Sep 30

Crash injuring six children highlights Loop 12 danger zone again

Dallas Oct 3

Speed limits drop on Loop 12, Central Expressway headed into Downtown Dallas

This article tagged under:

driven to deathnbc 5 investigates
