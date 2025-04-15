Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Rothrock met with the media Tuesday, as he marks his first 100 days on the job.

Under his leadership, he said the FBI office that covers a vast area of northern Texas will focus heavily on helping local police fight violent crime.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“When we think about violent crime, we look at it in a couple different buckets. The first bucket is working with our local and state partners to understand where our resources bring the most impact. That can be in bank robberies, it can be commercial robberies, it can be in technical assistance to support homicide investigations”, Rothrock said, speaking to reporters.

Rothrock started his career decades ago as a local police officer in Missouri. Fast forward and he's now directing more federal law enforcement to help support officers on the streets in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Coming from local law enforcement, I've seen the direct impact that just a single incident of violent crime can have on a community”, Rothrock said.

Rothrock also spoke about the FBI’s increased role in immigration enforcement. Local FBI agents are now working more closely with ICE on targeted enforcement operations, as immigration agents increase arrests.

“What I can tell you is the FBI's mission in this space is to keep our community safe. We're looking for bad actors, violent actors, drug traffickers. Child predators are those that would be a national security concern, “said Rothrock.

Rothrock said counterterrorism also remains a high priority, especially with North Texas preparing to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With events spread out across the region for more than a month next summer. Security officials are working to coordinate across multiple cities and event locations.

“We're already having these conversations to talk about how we'll share threats, how we will share intelligence to inform how we best use our personnel. It's going to be all hands-on-deck and it's going to be a lift, but I think it's an event we're all excited about”, Rothrock said.

Rothrock told reporters that what has surprised him most here is just the sheer growth across the DFW region and the number of major companies now headquartered here. He said that also means more cybersecurity and corporate espionage threats, and he cautioned companies, if they have a product or idea of value, bad actors will be interested in it. He has pledged to work closely with businesses to help deter those threats.