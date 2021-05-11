NBC 5 Investigates How Colder States Avoid Winter Blackouts

When the lights went out in Texas in February, other states with even colder temperatures still had power.

So how do they prevent power outages in places where brutal winters are just a part of life? NBC 5 Investigates traveled to the frequently frozen Midwest to find out, in the third episode of our digital series “Powerless."

The answers found in one cold-weather state provided a road map for how Texas could prevent future winter disasters. But right now there is no guarantee that Texas will require some of the things that work best in more harsh winter climates.